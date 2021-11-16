Read Time:1 Minute, 51 Second
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Snark and Highlights for Days of Our Wives
- I would love it if Michael served me coffee in the morning.
- LuAnn flashing everyone reminds me of that episode of The Golden Girls when Sophia flashed Rose after losing her dress in a game and had to wear her coat home.
- Ramona certainly isn’t making any friends on this trip.
- Hearing Teresa talk about her divorce from Joe is heartbreaking.
- I thought LuAnn stopped drinking…unless she was getting rose for the other girls?
- I had no idea that Ramona and Teresa had so much in common and a similar career.
- Okay, LuAnn said she isn’t drinking and that she resists temptation by watching sloppy drunks. I respect her so much for how seriously she is taking her sobriety.
- I just want to hug LuAnn. She seems to really be trying to get her life back on track and it has to hurt for her to still have her past haunt her.
- It was really rude of Ramona to leave because she didn’t want to hear LuAnn’s story.
- I am so proud of LuAnn for owning her past mistakes and trying to become a better person.
- Why is Ramona being so nasty about LuAnn crying? She has the right to cry and it is crappy that Ramona is making it about herself and being so rude.
- I am loving the bond between Cynthia and Kyle.
- This read or get read thing seems like it is going to be a disaster.
- This shady game taught me that Teresa has the best butt….and Teresa would marry Cynthia and kill Ramona.
- The ladies sharing their insecurities is probably the most raw, realistic moment on any of the franchises.
- Sweetest in the Group: Melissa (who shares it with Cynthia)
- Smartest: Kenya
- Biggest Boss: LuAnn
- Funniest: Kyle
- Best Butt: Ramona
- Most Fashionable: Cynthia
- Best Smile: Teresa
- Sexiest: Melissa
- Pettiest: N/A
- Shadiest: Kenya (who finds it ironic it came from Ramona)
- Kyle seems like she is not liking this group.
- I can totally see why Cynthia would be upset about her game not going well.
- Wow, the drama is coming in strong, thanks to this game.
- More next time, stay tuned!
