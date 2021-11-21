November 22, 2021

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/21/2021

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:2 -- Pictured: (l-r) Heather Gay, Mary Cosby, Jen Shah, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks, Jennie Nguyen -- (Photo by: Chad Kirkland/Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/21/2021

Sammi Turano November 21, 2021
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/21/2021

  • Why is Lisa crying so much over this Jen drama? Also, why does everyone think she is with another man?
  • Why would you spell ‘because’ bcuz?
  • I KNEW Meredith had someone looking into Jen! She is a mother bear protecting her cubs.
  • Jennie thinking she should watch her back is a valid feeling, but right now they aren’t bashing Jen as much as they are trying to figure things out.
  • I am on Meredith’s side on this….not only was Jen not a good friend to her, but she destroyed so many lives with her actions. She has every right to not want her around.
  • Mary claims she never saw any good in Jen.
  • Heather wants to stand by Jen, Lisa is undecided and Whitney thinks they are owed the truth.
  • Didn’t the ‘let the sunshine in’ scene also happen on The Big Bang Theory?
  • Mary is really being nasty to Whitney for no reason.
  • So now Lisa and Meredith are moving on to talk about how Mary and her church might be shady.
  • I would rather cuddle the dogs than go sledding with them, just saying,
  • Can you get a DUI on a dog sled? We are about to find out! I should not have laughed so hard at that line.
  • I am way too happy over the fact that they made a reference to the movie Twins.
  • Hopefully, Heather can rekindle her relationship with her sister, especially now that they can relate to each other on a different level.
  • Wait, so was Jen really told Sharrieff was sick? Who the heck called her?
  • Jen is claiming she is too giving, helped too many people and did nothing wrong.
  • Mary, you knew it was going to be cold and you would be outdoors? Why are you even there?
  • All this food….the shotski….how do I get to do this fun stuff?
  • The dietetic s’more looks….interesting to say the least.
  • Mary thinks Heather will end up in her bed? What is her problem?
  • Whitney didn’t even DO anything. She is trying to be nice, but Mary keeps being rude for no reason.
  • Wait…Cameron mortgaged his house and gave Mary 300 GRAND? Wow….

More next week, stay tuned.

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
