November 8, 2021

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Highlights and Snark

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:2 -- Pictured: (l-r) Heather Gay, Mary Cosby, Jen Shah, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks, Jennie Nguyen -- (Photo by: Chad Kirkland/Bravo)

Sammi Turano November 7, 2021
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Highlights and Snark

  • Whitney and Justin on the pole together was hilarious….but if I attempted that, I would have knocked myself, or my man out.
  • For someone that lives on fast food and claims not to exercise, Lisa is built AF.
  • Mary continues to confuse me. She seems like an amazing woman, but she seems to get mad over the oddest things.
  • I would give anything to get a mani-pedi right about now. That being said, that seemed like the quickest, most uncomfortable pedi ever.
  • Here’s to burning in hell today!
  • Heather talking about how she needs to get in good with Jeff Dahmer to get into his level of heaven made me laugh way too hard.
  • I am loving this religion talk with Heather and her family. It is such an important conversation to have and one so many people are afraid to initiate.
  • Seeing Jen and Stuart on the slopes talking about business and life….and knowing what is about to happen is so weird.
  • WTF? Why is Mary punishing someone who is supposed to be her friend because she didn’t answer her phone or texts? I know she wanted an answer to her invite, but she should know Whitney is busy with life and work.
  • Assigning dress codes for a day of cooking is just plain weird.
  • Louis Vuitton or no, those aprons were a cute, thoughtful gift.
  • Lisa, cooking is not THAT bad….granted, I love to cook, but still.
  • Mary, she probably got busy and forgot to call. LET IT GO!
  • Who cares who sends people products or invites people to work events? I get feeling slighted, but Lisa explained the situation and she is right, it was her kids’ event, not hers.
  • How is calling someone a little girl a compliment?
  • Mary is really going nuts when it comes to yelling at people tonight.
  • Why does the church have a picture of Mary’s grandma and Jesus?
  • The Mary Whisperer made my laugh so hard.
  • What is it with these people having private jets?
  • This trip actually looks like fun.
  • Does anyone know if Sharieff was really sick or was it a lie so she can go on the run?
  • Like Sharieff, your husband? No, her mailman! Who else would it be?
  • There are police….with handcuffs!
  • NYPD in Salt Lake City? SWAT team? Homeland Security?
  • Why are they asking if she is okay? This whole thing is crazy!

More next week, stay tuned!

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

