The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 Reunion Part 4 Snark and Highlights
- I am STOKED AF to hear my girl Nicki Minaj question the ladies of Potomac.
- WOW, less than five minutes in, and Nicki is calling EVERYONE out on their BS from this season.
- Robyn may have thought her invite was tongue and cheek, but she has to realize how people could perceive it as being rude.
- Ashley, Candiace and Robyn as a throuple for 50 billion dollars? All righty, then!
- There is nothing wrong with two girlfriends sharing a bed. However, the joking about the spooning and butt to butt is actually pretty funny.
- Wow, the Michael/Juan talk just got reallly awkward.
- Nicki point about strong people having their feelings negated really hit home.
- Karen and Ray may be goals in terms of happily ever after, but TMI on their sex life.
- I am so happy to hear a happy update on Mia’s mom.
- This part of the reunion is less fighting and more like girlfriends hanging out and having fun.
- I love how Mia uses ‘entertainer’ instead of ‘stripper’ to empower women in the business.
- Strip clubs serve chicken wings, higher end clubs serve steak and lobster….this is quite an interesting debate.
- Anddddd…..the fun moment is ruined thanks to Mia and Wendy fighting over Eddie and how married people should act.
- It is perfectly reasonable that Wendy wouldn’t know who Eddie follows. I never really knew who any of my past boyfriends followed unless it showed up in one of those people you may know/mutual friends things.
- Also, who has TIME to spy on someone’s Instagram? Even as a journalist, I have never cared who anyone was following.
- They need to let this thing with Wendy’s surgery go. Maybe she got it for Eddie, but more likely than not, she got it for herself.
- I kind of feel bad for Candiace not only being questioned about her mom and her marriage, but having the women put down her music.
- The random singing was a fun, interesting moment. I don’t understand why she got upset? What happened?
- ANDY-CONDA!
- I want to do a shot with all of these ladies and Andy.
That is a WRAP for this season! ‘Til next time…..
