November 8, 2021

The Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion Part One Opinions and Highlights

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC -- Pictured: "The Real Housewives of Potomac" Logo -- (Photo by: Bravo Media)

Sammi Turano November 7, 2021
  • Anita Baker giving Candiace a shoutout about her album drop is incredible.
  • All this pink makes the reunion look like an audition for a Pepto Bismol commerical.
  • Nicki Minaj showing up would have make this reunion one for the books.
  • Are we still debating about what Mia had done to her hoo-ha? Let it go, no one cared this much when it was mentioned on RHONJ and RHOBH!
  • Why the hell would you not wear shoes in a strip club?
  • What the hell kind of strip club is this that has massage therapists, shoe shine people, chiropractors, steak, lobster? It sounds like a an adult themed cruise ship.
  • He likes women of integrity….OH SNAP!
  • Did you cry? WTF kind of question is that when it comes to being lied to and cheated on?
  • Robyn is right, people deal with things differently, we can’t judge people based on how they react to being hurt.
  • I think Karen is correct, if they were legally married back then, Gizelle would be responsible for the unpaid taxed if they filed jointly.
  • I pay in love does not necessarily mean she pays in sex.
  • Candiace can be messy sometimes, but seeing the hurt in her eyes broke my heart.
  • I am not sure what exactly Mia was ungrateful for?
  • Why is Candiace so obsessed with Ashley’s forehead and Mia’s feet?
  • I am on the fence about whose side I am on when it comes to Mia and Candiace about MommyGate.

More next week, stay tuned!

 

 

 

