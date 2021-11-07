Read Time:1 Minute, 20 Second
The Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion Part One Opinions and Highlights
- Anita Baker giving Candiace a shoutout about her album drop is incredible.
- All this pink makes the reunion look like an audition for a Pepto Bismol commerical.
- Nicki Minaj showing up would have make this reunion one for the books.
- Are we still debating about what Mia had done to her hoo-ha? Let it go, no one cared this much when it was mentioned on RHONJ and RHOBH!
- Why the hell would you not wear shoes in a strip club?
- What the hell kind of strip club is this that has massage therapists, shoe shine people, chiropractors, steak, lobster? It sounds like a an adult themed cruise ship.
- He likes women of integrity….OH SNAP!
- Did you cry? WTF kind of question is that when it comes to being lied to and cheated on?
- Robyn is right, people deal with things differently, we can’t judge people based on how they react to being hurt.
- I think Karen is correct, if they were legally married back then, Gizelle would be responsible for the unpaid taxed if they filed jointly.
- I pay in love does not necessarily mean she pays in sex.
- Candiace can be messy sometimes, but seeing the hurt in her eyes broke my heart.
- I am not sure what exactly Mia was ungrateful for?
- Why is Candiace so obsessed with Ashley’s forehead and Mia’s feet?
- I am on the fence about whose side I am on when it comes to Mia and Candiace about MommyGate.
More next week, stay tuned!
More Stories
ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for The Devil’s Throuple
The Masked Singer: Bouncing Out of the Competition
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for the Season 11 Reunion Part 4