0 0

Read Time: 3 Minute, 47 Second

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for the Season 11 Reunion Part 4

Tonight is the conclusion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion on Bravo.

The episode opens with Erika going off on Crystal and Andy over not being angry enough at Tom. Andy calls her out on it, but she continues to defend herself and say how angry she was about how she was treated by the ladies.

Dorit tries to make her see the error of her ways, but Erika yells at her as well. This leads to flashbacks of the ladies reacting to Erika’s behavior over the season.

Erika continues to scream at everyone, while the ladies and Andy try to talk her down. She also wants to know why Andy and Kyle didn’t go to her when they heard rumors of Tom’s financial troubles.

Andy then calls her out for the lack of waterproof mascara and how the Twitterverse and Camille mentioned it as well. She claims it was a fluke and she was patting her face all day.

Erika also explains that she got mad at Garcelle for mentioning Tom’s calls because she was deliberately not answering because she didn’t want anyone to think they were in cahoots. She then says she did eventually talk to him, asking him why he left her with lawsuits pointed at her…..but he is incompetent and doesn’t know what is happening.

Andy continues to question Erika about her finances and she claims that she never got 20 million, nothing was misappropriated and there is no reason for her to be involved….and keeps getting angrier and angrier.

Andy asks Sutton about the person who left Tom’s law firm, leading to Erika asking for a name. Sutton won’t give one, which causes Erika yelling even more.

The ladies and Andy continue to try and have Erika see how her reactions could cause problems, but she continues to scream that she is damned if she does, damned if she doesn’t.

Andy then reads another viewer point, calling out the women for not saying anything about Erika, which leads to her again screaming and calling out Andy and the ladies for not being there for her. She says she will remember this when the other ladies are attacked in the future.

Garcelle says she wishes she would have stopped things when she saw the attacks were getting to be too much.

Sutton says she even hired security when Erika threatened her, which leads to them getting into their own screaming match and Erika calling her a….well, not nice name.

Sutton tries to make Erika see how she can be seen as a liar, but Erika continues to go off on her. Garcelle tries to help, but also gets yelled at.

Andy turns to Lisa and asks her why she was so silent when it came to Erika, but went after Yolanda, Kim and Denise. She says she doesn’t feel great about any of it and it continues to haunt her.

Erika says she showed up, unlike Lisa Vanderpump, who ran away after the dog debacle. It is surprisingly the only time the women actually agree all night.

However, it is short lived because Erika yells at everyone for not backing her up. Andy calls her a piece of work and questions her about the two car accidents. This time, she claims Tom was missing for nine hours, not twelve and he called her at 6am to tell her he doesn’t know where he is. She continues to add more and more details, making everyone even more confused. The more she talks, the angrier she gets, which makes Garcelle tell her this is why no one questions her.

Andy asks why it was snowing where her son was, but she says they won’t get into that. He then questions why she won’t mention the victims and she says that she is helping them by cooperating in court.

The women and Andy think Erika answered everything, but are more or less done with her.

Kathy changes the subject and apologizes to Garcelle for missing her party.

The reunion ends with Crystal and Erika making up and the ladies sharing their favorite moments of the season. They toast with martinis, courtesy of Kathy’s butlers Patrick and Carlos.

More next season, stay tuned.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts