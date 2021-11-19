0 0

Mother/Android Sneak Peek

Set in the near future, “Mother/Android” follows Georgia (Chloë Grace Moretz) and her boyfriend Sam (Algee Smith) through their treacherous journey of escape as their country is caught in an unexpected war with artificial intelligence. Days away from the arrival of their first child, they must face No Man’s Land – a stronghold of the android uprising, in hopes of reaching safety before giving birth.

The film stars Chloë Grace Moretz, “Georgia” (“Shadow in the Cloud”, “Kick-Ass”), Algee Smith, “Sam” (“Judas And The Black Messiah”, “Euphoria”), Raul Castillo (“We The Animals”).

“Mother/Android” is directed by Mattson Tomlin (“Project Power”, “Little Fish”). Matt Reeves (“The Batman”, “War of the Planet Of The Apes”, “Cloverfield”) through his 6th & Idaho production company with Adam Kassan (6th & Idaho) and Rafi Crohn (6th & Idaho) along with Miramax’s Bill Block (“The Gentlemen”, “District 9”), and Charles Miller serve as producers.

