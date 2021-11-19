November 19, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Joe Millionaire: Meet Your Joes

Sammi Turano November 19, 2021
0 0
2 min read
0 0
Read Time:57 Second

Joe Millionaire: Meet Your Joes

JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER premieres Thursday, Jan. 6 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), with a special two-hour event. It then makes its time period premiere the following Thursday, Jan. 13 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). A fresh take on the original JOE MILLIONAIRE dating series that took the world by storm in 2003, JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER features two incredible single men…with one HUGE difference. One’s a millionaire, and the other is definitely NOT.

NAME: KURT

AGE: 32

HOMETOWN: CHARLOTTE, NC

OCCUPATIONAL FIELD: CEO IN CONSTRUCTION

NAME: STEVEN

AGE: 27

HOMETOWN: GALLATIN, MO

OCCUPATIONAL FIELD: CEO IN FARMING

Twenty women will date both of them, but they will have no idea which Joe is rich.  As love connections are made and each guy finds his perfect match, the women must ask themselves what is more important…Love or Money? JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER comes from FOX Alternative Entertainment and is executive-produced by SallyAnn Salsano and Sarah Howell (“Jersey Shore Family Vacation,” “Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny”).

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

Harriet The Spy Sneak Peek
0 0
2 min read

Harriet The Spy Sneak Peek

November 18, 2021 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: B Positive Recap for Novocaine, Bond and Bocce
0 0
3 min read

ICYMI: B Positive Recap for Novocaine, Bond and Bocce

November 17, 2021 Sammi Turano
ID Reveals Black Friday TV Schedule
0 0
4 min read

ID Reveals Black Friday TV Schedule

November 15, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

0 0
2 min read

Joe Millionaire: Meet Your Joes

November 19, 2021 Sammi Turano
Mother/Android Sneak Peek
0 0
2 min read

Mother/Android Sneak Peek

November 19, 2021 Sammi Turano
Harriet The Spy Sneak Peek
0 0
2 min read

Harriet The Spy Sneak Peek

November 18, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Masked Singer: A Second Double Elimination
0 0
1 min read

The Masked Singer: A Second Double Elimination

November 17, 2021 Sammi Turano