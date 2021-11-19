Joe Millionaire: Meet Your Joes
JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER premieres Thursday, Jan. 6 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), with a special two-hour event. It then makes its time period premiere the following Thursday, Jan. 13 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). A fresh take on the original JOE MILLIONAIRE dating series that took the world by storm in 2003, JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER features two incredible single men…with one HUGE difference. One’s a millionaire, and the other is definitely NOT.
NAME: KURT
AGE: 32
HOMETOWN: CHARLOTTE, NC
OCCUPATIONAL FIELD: CEO IN CONSTRUCTION
NAME: STEVEN
AGE: 27
HOMETOWN: GALLATIN, MO
OCCUPATIONAL FIELD: CEO IN FARMING
Twenty women will date both of them, but they will have no idea which Joe is rich. As love connections are made and each guy finds his perfect match, the women must ask themselves what is more important…Love or Money? JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER comes from FOX Alternative Entertainment and is executive-produced by SallyAnn Salsano and Sarah Howell (“Jersey Shore Family Vacation,” “Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny”).
