ICYMI: B Positive Recap for Baseball, Walkers and Wine

B Positive opens this week’s episode with Gina giving out fresh baked cookies. Bette says she is on a diet for swimsuit season. Gina points out that it is October, but Bette wants to get a running start.

Spencer takes a cookie and thanks Gina, calling her sweetheart. Bette yells at him for this, causing them to argue. As she storms off, Spencer says she has a great ass.

Harry and Drew are playing cards when he notices him staring at Gina. He tells her to just ask her out, but Drew says it is complicated. Harry teases him about this, which annoys Drew.

The next day, Meredith is sleeping while Harry watches. She thinks it is creepy, but he insists he was reading the news on his phone. She wants him to socialize more, but he says he doesn’t want to deal with other people.

At that moment Gina comes in with Meredith’s medicine, telling her to take it three times a day with meals. Harry puts it into his phone, which upsets Meredith. He then goes to get her food, but she is mad that he insists on getting her fruit.

After he is gone, Meredith makes her promise to find Harry friends. She ends up asking Drew, who calls her for a dinner date. He agrees, but is more excited with his date with Gina.

Ms. Ludlum tells Gina Gideon and Gabby are smoking pot. She goes out to yell at them, but they are interrupted by an alert that Norma got hurt. They go up to help her, only to find her on the floor. Gina tells her that she needs to use her walker if she doesn’t get the surgery, but she thinks it will make her feel old.

At lunch, Bette is eating with Peter when Spencer apologizes that she got upset. This upsets her, causing another argument and her storming off again. He reiterates that she has a nice ass.

Harry and Drew are at the baseball game, which Drew doesn’t seem to understand. While Harry explains it, he also wants to know if he asked Gina out. Drew confirms he did when Harry catches a baseball. He gives it to Drew, who asks the players if they need it back.

Norma asks Meredith if she wants to join her for coffee and cake. She says yes and they go downstairs, just as Harry calls her. She doesn’t answer because she left her phone in her room. This causes Harry to freak out and rush back to the home. Once he finds her, he freaks out at her, causing them to fight and him to storm off.

Gabby drives the van, which has Bette and Spencer inside. The two of them get to talking and he says he is bringing flowers to his wife’s grave, who died five years ago. He reveals she took care of him after he broke his back on 9/11. Today he is watching the sunset with her. Gabby ends up pulling over because she is crying over the fact that an American hero is bringing flowers to his dead work.

Gina and Drew are having dinner together. As he tries to express his feelings for her, they see Eli on a date with another woman. After an awkward hello, Gina decides to get drunk.

Later on that night, Drew takes an upset and drunk Gina home. She says she wishes she can find a guy who accepts her for her and they end up kissing. He stops things and says it is a bad idea. However, he ends up saying he loves her as he gets her water….only to find that she passed out….as the episode comes to a close.

