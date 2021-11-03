0 0

Read Time: 2 Minute, 41 Second

ICYMI: B Positive Recap for Bagels, Billiards and a Magic Show

The episode opens with Gina (Annaleigh Ashford), Gideon (Darryl Stephens) and Gabby (Kether Donahue) talking to the residents at the nursing home about the changes that are occurring, now that Gina is the new owner.

Norma (Linda Lavin) is thrilled, while Bette (Jane Seymour) begs them to hurry so she can go to the eye doctor. Spencer (Jim Beaver) and Peter (Ben Vereen) get snarky with Gina, but she and the ladies quickly put them in their places.

Gina takes their requests, promising to make it the happiest place on earth. Mrs. Ludlum (Anna Maria Horsford)snarks that Dinseyland can suck it.

Later on, Gina moves out of the house and says goodbye to Drew. She tries to give him back his house key, but he wants her to keep it. As she leaves, Cannoli gives Drew his favorite toy.

The next day, Gina greets a couple named Meredith (Priscilla Lopez) and Harry (Hector Elizondo), who seem to be bickering. He is upset that she is dying and she seems angry that he is upset. Gina tries to make them feel better, but no avail. She gives them WIFI trackers so they can get help when they need it. The two of them push buttons to make it work, only to interrupt Gideon as he is pooping.

Drew calls Maddie (Izzy G) to talk to her about life. She asks him if he talked to Gina, but he is acting shy about it, so she tells him to go for it.

After they hang up, Gina calls Drew, overwhelmed with work. She asks him to talk to Harry and Meredith about what is going on, so he agrees to stop by the next day. While all this is happening, the Roomba vacuum runs around the house, annoying Drew.

When Drew meets with Harry and Meredith, Harry informs him that Meredith is sleeping and gives him the cold shoulder. He throws a water bottle at him as a way of dismissal.

Gideon gives Bette her meds by bribing her with a bikini wax. She calls him a monster as she takes selfies.

Gina talks to Peter about starting a magic show before having a heart to heart with Meredith. She begins to understand how both she and Harry feel about the terminal illness and offers sympathy. Meredith tells Gina she reminds Harry of their late daughter and makes her promise to take care of Harry–or risk being haunted.

That night, Drew is fixing the Roomba when Gina calls to get an update on the Harry meeting. They fill each other in on talking to the couple, with Drew agreeing to meet with Harry again.

The next day, Drew stops by to talk to Harry and talks to Norma, who is writing a letter to the Times. He asks her questions, with her getting sassy and offering to write him an angry letter.

Drew ends up having his own heart to heart with Harry over a game of pool.

The episode ends with everyone at the retirement home watching the magic show and bonding.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts