0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 58 Second

Harriet The Spy Sneak Peek

The highly anticipated, first animated adaptation of the iconic children’s novel “Harriet The Spy” premieres globally Friday, November 19 on Apple TV+. Produced by The Jim Henson Company, the animated series stars acclaimed actor Beanie Feldstein as Harriet, a fiercely independent and adventurous 11-year-old girl, alongside Emmy Award-winner Jane Lynch as Ole Golly, Harriet’s larger-than-life, no-nonsense nanny.

Set in 1960s New York when the original book was published, “Harriet the Spy” follows the outspoken and perpetually curious 11-year-old Harriet M. Welsch. More than anything, Harriet wants to be a writer, and in order to be a good writer, she’ll need to know everything. And to know everything means she’ll need to spy… on everyone! Joining Feldstein and Lynch, the series features Lacey Chabert as Marion Hawthorne, the ringleader of a group of popular girls at Harriet’s school, and additional voice cast Kimberly Brooks, Crispin Freeman, Grey Griffin, Bumper Robinson and Charlie Schlatter.

Based on the book by Louise Fitzhugh, the Apple Original series is produced by The Jim Henson Company, and written and executive produced by Will McRobb (“The Adventures of Pete & Pete”) with Sidney Clifton (“Black Panther” animated series, “Me, Eloise”) as producer. Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford executive produce on behalf of The Jim Henson Company with John W. Hyde, Nancy Steingard and Wendy Moss Klein also serving as executive producers, and Terissa Kelton as co-executive producer. Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina executive produce for Titmouse Animation Studios.

Episode Descriptions

Episode 1 – I Am a Terrible Spy

Harriet’s ambition to know and see everything may change reclusive Agatha K. Plumber’s life for the better.

Episode 2 – Coat Vote

Harriet’s new coat is perfect for her—and Marion Hawthorne, apparently. But who will win the school’s vote?

Episode 3 – Cross My Heart and Hope Not to Dance

Janie and Harriet vow never to go to dancing school, but Harriet doesn’t know that Janie actually likes dancing.

Episode 4 – Hermit the Spy

After an awful day, Harriet wants some alone time. Watching Mr. Withers’ 26 cats is just what she needs…or is it?

Episode 5 – The Origin of M

Harriet learns about her middle initial and questions who she is. Her nanny, Ole Golly, teaches Harriet a valuable lesson about identity.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts