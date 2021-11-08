0 0

Read Time: 12 Minute, 13 Second

Fox: 2022 Winter Schedule

FOX is announcing premiere dates for 9-1-1: LONE STAR ( Jan. 3 ), THE CLEANING LADY ( Jan. 3 ), I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE ( Jan. 5 ) and JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER ( Jan. 6 ), as well as time period premieres for series already announced, including NEXT LEVEL CHEF ( Jan. 5 ), CALL ME KAT ( Jan. 13 ) and PIVOTING ( Jan. 13 ). As previously announced, MONARCH will have a special two-night premiere event ( Jan. 30 & Feb. 1 ).

Hit drama series 9-1-1: LONE STAR, starring Rob Lowe and Gina Torres, is back for all-new rescues beginning Monday, Jan. 3 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). In the upcoming third season, after the events of the second season finale, the 126 is shut down and the crew is dispersed across the city. In the multi-episode opening storyline, a massive and unexpected arctic front hits Austin with an ice storm, causing widespread chaos. Can Capt. Owen Strand (Lowe) and Capt. Tommy Vega (Torres) not only save the city, but find a way to resurrect and reunite the former 126? 9-1-1: LONE STAR is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear are creators, executive producers and writers on the series. Bradley Buecker is an executive producer and directed the series premiere. Alexis Martin Woodall, Rashad Raisani, John J. Gray, Angela Bassett and Rob Lowe also are executive producers.

Thrilling new drama THE CLEANING LADY premieres Monday, Jan. 3 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), following 9-1-1: LONE STAR. The series is an emotionally driven character drama about a whip-smart Cambodian doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. However, when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for organized crime, using her cunning and intelligence to forge her own path in the criminal underworld. THE CLEANING LADY stars Elodie Yung (“The Hitman’s Bodyguard”), Oliver Hudson (“Scream Queens”), Adan Canto (“Designated Survivor,”), Martha Millan (“The OA”) and newcomers Valentino and Sebastien LaSalle. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Miranda Kwok (“The 100”) wrote the pilot and serves as executive producer on the series. Melissa Carter (“Queen Sugar”) is showrunner and executive producer. Shay Mitchell (“You,” “Pretty Little Liars”), David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suarez also are executive producers. Michael Offer (“Homeland,” “Longmire”) served as an executive producer on the pilot, which he also directed.

Hit competition show I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE returns for Season Two, kicking off with an all-new special holiday-themed episode on Tuesday, Dec. 14 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), followed by the season premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 5 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). Hosted and executive-produced by Ken Jeong, the music guessing game series marked one of the top-rated debuts of the 2020 season. The series also features Emmy Award-nominated actress Cheryl Hines and Daytime Emmy Award-winning television host and vocalist Adrienne Bailon-Houghton. All three join a rotating panel of celebrity detectives, comprised of comedians and pop culture experts and a musical superstar to help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note. With $100,000 on the line, the contestant will attempt to weed out the bad “Secret Voices” from the good, based on a series of clues, videos and the infamous lip-synch challenges. In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with the musical superstar, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration or a totally hilarious train wreck. New this season, contestants are given one chance to use the “Golden Mic,” which grants them advice from one secret mystery celebrity. I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. James McKinlay, Craig Plestis and Ken Jeong serve as executive producers. The series is based on a South Korean format from CJ ENM.

As previously announced, Gordon Ramsay’s new unscripted cooking competition, NEXT LEVEL CHEF, will premiere immediately after the NFL ON FOX doubleheader and THE OT in all time zones on Sunday, Jan. 2 (8:00-9:00 PM ET / 7:00-8:00 PM CT / 6:00-7:00 PM MT / 5:00-6:00 PM PT). The series then makes its time period premiere Wednesday, Jan. 5 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), following I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE. NEXT LEVEL CHEF is the next evolution in cooking competitions, as award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage like you’ve never seen. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients will match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of a great chef is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst! With a level playing field, Ramsay has opened up the competition and scoured the country for the very best line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, food truck owners and everything in between, all competing against one another with the goal of finding the food world’s newest superstar! Joined by two elite names in the food world, chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, Ramsay and his co-mentors will leave no stone unturned, as they each recruit a group of the talented chefs and take them under their wings. Ramsay and his friends will attempt to bring out the very best in their cooks, as they all try to find “the one.” Although he now sits unrivaled at the top of the culinary world, Ramsay started at the bottom, washing dishes in a local takeout restaurant. He firmly believes that as long as a chef has the drive, talent and perseverance, he or she can make that climb to the top. Creativity, consistency and cunning are the recipe for success to make it to the NEXT LEVEL, as the competitors adapt to the challenges waiting for them. Only one can walk away with a life-changing $250,000 grand prize and become a NEXT LEVEL CHEF! The project was developed by the Studio Ramsay Global team, led by Chief Creative Officer Lisa Edwards, Matt Cahoon and Creative Director of Development Fernando De Jesus, and is produced by Studio Ramsay Global and FOX Alternative Entertainment. Gordon Ramsay, Lisa Edwards and Matt Cahoon serve as executive producers.

Also as previously announced, JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER premieres Thursday, Jan. 6 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), with a special two-hour event. It then makes its time period premiere the following Thursday, Jan. 13 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). A fresh take on the original JOE MILLIONAIRE dating series that took the world by storm in 2003, JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER features two incredible single men…with one HUGE difference. One’s a millionaire, and the other is definitely NOT. Twenty women will date both of them, but they will have no idea which Joe is rich. As love connections are made and each guy finds his perfect match, the women must ask themselves what is more important…Love or Money? JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER comes from FOX Alternative Entertainment and is executive-produced by SallyAnn Salsano and Sarah Howell (“Jersey Shore Family Vacation,” “Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny”).

As previously announced, Season Two of CALL ME KAT will premiere immediately after the NFL ON FOX doubleheader and THE OT in all time zones on Sunday, Jan. 9 (8:00-8:30 PM ET / 7:00-7:30 PM CT / 6:00-6:30 PM MT / 5:00-5:30 PM PT). The series then makes its time period premiere Thursday, Jan. 13 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT). Based on the British series “Miranda,” created by Miranda Hart, CALL ME KAT stars Emmy Award nominee Mayim Bialik as an optimistic and fun-loving woman continuously defying societal expectations, and her mother’s wishes, to prove she can live a happy and fulfilling life on her own terms. Her first move? Using her entire savings to open a cat café in Louisville, KY. This season, Kat’s back, navigating life’s ups and downs with a little more self-assurance and a lot more whimsy. Kat’s in her element at her lively cat café, working alongside her friends: Randi (Kyla Pratt), a bold, aspiring artist, and Phil (Emmy Award winner Leslie Jordan), the café’s resident baker dipped in southern flair. Across the way, the local piano bar, run by cool, down-to-earth Carter (Julian Gant), remains the gang’s favorite watering hole, where Kat’s best friend from college, Max (Cheyenne Jackson), slings drinks and charms the patrons. All the while, Kat’s mother, Sheila (Emmy and Tony Award winner and Golden Globe nominee Swoosie Kurtz), actively keeps tabs on her daughter’s romantic life, which found Kat in a tough spot at the end of Season One, having to choose between her new beau, Oscar (Christopher Rivas), or her long-time crush, Max. This year, Kat will find herself in all sorts of predicaments, handling them as only she can – with joy, humor and positivity. CALL ME KAT is produced by That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Alissa Neubauer is the executive producer and showrunner. Additionally, Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak (That’s Wonderful Productions), Mayim Bialik (Sad Clown Productions), Miranda Hart and Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios) also serve as executive producers.

Also as previously announced, new comedy PIVOTING will debut after CALL ME KAT’s special premiere on Sunday, Jan. 9 (8:30-9:00 PM ET / 7:30-8:00 PM CT / 6:30-7:00 PM MT / 5:30-6:00 PM PT), live in all time zones. The series then makes its time period premiere Thursday, Jan. 13 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT). Starring Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin and Maggie Q, PIVOTING is a single-camera comedy set in Long Island, NY, that follows three women – and close-knit childhood friends – as they cope with the death of the fourth member of their group. When faced with the reality that life is short, these women pivot, and alter their current paths, by way of a series of impulsive, ill-advised and self-indulgent decisions. These pivots will strengthen their bond and prove it’s never too late to screw up your life in the pursuit of happiness. For AMY (Coupe, “Happy Endings”), the fearless producer of a local cooking show, managing a hundred employees comes easily. Yet, when it comes to caring for her own children, she’s absolutely terrified. Despite Amy’s lack of maternal instincts, her husband, HENRY (Tommy Dewey, “Casual”), a contractor who never loses his cool, perfectly counter-balances his wife in all of her flaws. Her pivot is to be a more active, present mother. JODIE (Goodwin, “Once Upon a Time”) is a stay-at-home mom of three in a loveless marriage. Her husband is a controlling, finance-obsessed jerk, but Jodie has never even considered that the grass might be greener anywhere else. When she does, her pivot means getting in shape…and maybe more, with her hot 27-year-old trainer, MATT (JT Neal, “Bless This Mess”), who gives her the attention and excitement she didn’t realize she had been craving for years. SARAH (Q, “Designated Survivor”) is a successful doctor — an M.D. and Ph.D., as she will readily let anyone know. For Sarah, the loss of their friend is compounded by the recent divorce from her wife. After a life filled with stress, Sarah is sent into a tailspin, that launches her pivot to a simpler, and thus happier life — working as a grocery store employee. Written by Liz Astrof (“The Conners,” “2 Broke Girls”), PIVOTING takes a real look at three intelligent, empowered and seemingly enlightened women who decide to stop and hit the reset button. For all three of these women, the untimely and heartbreaking death of their friend was the wake-up call they didn’t know they needed, but might be just the thing that helps them live their best lives. PIVOTING is produced by Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Liz Astrof is executive producer and showrunner. Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor also serve as executive producers. Tristram Shapeero directed the pilot episode and serves as an executive producer on the series.

All-new country music drama MONARCH will debut following the NFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 30 (10:00-11:10 PM ET/7:00-8:10 PM PT). The series then makes its time period premiere Tuesday, Feb. 1 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), after the winter premiere of THE RESIDENT (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). Starring Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins and Anna Friel, MONARCH is an epic, multi-generational musical drama about America’s first family of country music. In MONARCH, the Romans are passionate and fiercely talented, but while their name is synonymous with honesty, the very foundation of this family’s success is a lie. When dangerous truths bubble to the surface, the Romans’ reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy. Nicky Roman (Friel), the brilliant and fierce heir to the crown, already battling an industry and world stacked against her, will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy. It’s finally her turn. But is it too late? MONARCH is produced and fully owned by FOX Entertainment. Screenwriter Melissa London Hilfers serves as creator, writer and executive producer. Michael Rauch (“Royal Pains,” “Instinct”) is an executive producer and showrunner. Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady (The Jackal Group) and Jason Owen (Sandbox Entertainment) also serve as executive producers.

Watch the latest seasons of THE RESIDENT, 9-1-1: LONE STAR and CALL ME KAT with On Demand, FOX NOW and Hulu. Watch Season One of I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE with Hulu and Tubi. On Demand episodes are available for customers of Cox Contour TV, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, DISH, Hulu + Live, Optimum, Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, XFINITY, YouTube TV and many more.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts