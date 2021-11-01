Dancing With The Stars Queen Night Recap for 11/1/2021
Tonight is Queen Night on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars. Tyra Banks hosts, while Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba judge.
Celebrity: Amanda Kloots
Claim to Fame: The Talk host/Former Rockette
Pro: Alan Bersten
Dance: Jive
Song: Don’t Stop Me Now
Sammi: This is the perfect way to kick off the night. The jive is definitely her dance, especially since she used to be a Rockette. It was fun, sassy and made me smile from start to finish.
Len: He reprimands her for the lift and her footwork.
Derek:She did well, but it was not her best.
Bruno: He jumps on the table in joy because he was such a huge fan of the dance.
Carrie Ann: She needs to push out of her comfort zone.
Scores: 8-8-8-9=33/40
Celebrity: Olivia Jade
Claim to Fame: Influencer
Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy
Dance: Quickstep
Song: Fat Bottomed Girls
Sammi: These two just get cuter and cuter every week. It is obvious she is having the time of her life out there and putting everything into each dance.
Derek: She didn’t miss a step.
Bruno: She is a lean, mean, quickstep queen.
Carrie Ann: She put so much grace into the dance.
Len: He would have liked a bit more body contact, but enjoyed it.
Scores: 10-8-10-10=38/40
Celebrity: Iman Shumpert
Claim to Fame: NBA/Reality star
Pro: Daniella Karagach
Dance: Paso Doble
Song: Another One Bites The Dust
Sammi: I never would have thought to make this song into a paso doble song, but here you go. Daniella proved once again that she is the queen of choreography and Iman is her incredible apprentice. This legit proved that he is on his way to the finals.
Bruno: He gives him places to improve, but overall he loved it.
Carrie Ann: She also loved it, but also wants him to improve in some places.
Len: He isn’t sure this is his dance.
Derek: He loved the abs, the dance, not so much.
Scores: 9-7-8-8=32/40
Celebrity: Jimmie Allen
Claim to Fame: American Idol star
Pro: Emma Slater
Dance: Viennese Waltz
Song: Somebody to Love
Sammi:
Carrie Ann: She was on her feet, screaming over how much she loved it.
Len: He is finishing strong.
Derek:He loved it.
Bruno: It was brilliant.
Scores: 9-9-10-10=38/40
Celebrity: The Miz
Claim to Fame: WWE/Reality star
Pro: Witney Carson
Dance: Foxtrot
Song: Radio Ga Ga
Sammi: He seems to be very tense tonight. He usually has a lot of confidence on the dance floor, but tonight, he seems to be lost. That is not to say he was dancing badly, he is still impressive, but there is something lacking tonight.
Len: He needs to be more natural.
Derek: His rise and falls are impressive.
Bruno: He tells him to be a bit more fluid.
Carrie Ann: He needs to relax more.
Scores: 8-8-8-8=32/40
Celebrity: JoJo Siwa
Claim to Fame: Dance Moms, YouTube and Nickelodeon star
Pro: Jenna Johnson
Dance: Tango
Song: Body language
Sammi: These two are flawless together I love the same outfits in different colors, the power behind each move and the drama…..ohh…that drama! They are fantastic.
Derek: He loved it.
Bruno: It was a supermodel tango.
Carrie Ann: She has grown from kid to full on adult.
Len:It was beautiful, but he wanted more light and shade.
Scores: 10-9-10-10-39/40
Celebrity: Suni Lee
Claim to Fame: Olympic gymnast
Pro: Sasha Farber
Dance: Paso Doble
Song: We Will Rock You
Sammi: She seems to be getting more and more confident on the dance floor and dancing with a partner. Despite the slip and apparently feeling sick, she did fantastic.
Bruno: She did so well, despite the slip.
Carrie Ann: She is an inspiration.
Len: She did a sterling job.
Derek: Not her best, but he loves her.
Score: 8-8-8-8=32/40
Celebrity: Cody Rigsby
Claim to Fame: Peloton Dude
Pro: Cheryl Burke
Dance: Foxtrot
Song: You’re My Best Friend
Sammi: My heart breaks hearing about the loss of his best friend. Seeing him pour that emotion into the dance made it that much better. It was emotional, gorgeous, and powerful.
Carrie Ann:She finally saw true joy while he danced.
Len: It was a delightful dance, but not his best dance.
Derek: It was a refreshing, soft dance and his best dance.
Bruno: It was a true, honest performance.
Scores:
Celebrity: Melora Hardin
Claim to Fame: The Office/Bold Type star
Pro: Artem Chigvinstev
Dance: Foxtrot
Song: Killer Queen
Sammi: She is proving that she is a contender once again. I am always in awe watching her because she is such a classy, beautiful dancer.
Bruno: She was a queen on the dance floor.
Carrie Ann: She enjoyed it, but noticed a little error at the end.
Len: It had a sophistication to it.
Derek: She did a regal performance.
Scores: 9-9-9-9=36/40
Group Dances:
Jive – “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”
The Miz and Witney Carson
Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach–2 points
Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke–2 points
Foxtrot – “Under Pressure” by Queen & David Bowie
JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson
Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy–4 points
Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater
Viennese Waltz – “We Are The Champions”
Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten–1 point
Suni Lee and Sasha Farber–1 point
Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev–2 points
RESULTS! In an incredibly shocking turn of events the couples who are in the bottom two are……The Miz and Witney and JoJo and Jenna.
Bruno votes to save JoJo.
Carrie Ann votes to save JoJo.
Derek votes to save. JoJo.
The Miz and Witney are eliminated.
More next week, stay tuned!
More Stories
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Highlights for 10/31/2021
Highlights for The Real Housewives of Potomac Finale 10/31/2021
In Pursuit With John Walsh: Hector Hugo Ramirez Lopez and Sherman Jackson