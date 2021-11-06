Dancing With The Stars Janet Jackson Night Preview
The couples (along with their dance styles and songs by Janet Jackson) are the following:
- Country singer Jimmie Allen and pro Emma Slater dancing the Cha Cha to “Escapade”
- Popstar and dancer JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson dancing the Salsa to “Feedback”
- NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert (“We Got Love Teyana and Iman”) and pro Daniella Karagach dancing the Cha Cha to “Rhythm Nation”
- Beauty vlogger Olivia Jade and pro Val Chmerkovskiy dancing the Argentine Tango to “Any Time, Any Place”
- Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and pro Sasha Farber dancing the Samba to “All For You”
- TV and film actress Melora Hardin (“The Bold Type”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing the Paso Doble to “If”
- Talk show co-host of “The Talk” Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten dancing Jazz to “Miss You Much”
- Celebrity fitness guru Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke dancing the Paso Doble to “Black Cat”
Dance-Off pairings (along with each group’s dance style and song by Janet Jackson) are the following:
- Salsa – “Made For Now (Latin Version)” (Judged by Bruno Tonioli)
- Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater
- Suni Lee and Sasha Farber
- Rumba – “That’s The Way Love Goes” (Judged by Carrie Ann Inaba)
- JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson
- Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy
- Foxtrot – “Again” (Judged by Derek Hough)
- Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach
- Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev
- Cha Cha – “Together Again” (Judged by Len Goodman)
- Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten
- Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke
