November 6, 2021

Dancing With The Stars Janet Jackson Night Preview

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Queen Night" – They will rock you! It's Queen Night on "Dancing with the Stars," and the nine remaining couples return for another week in the ballroom to compete for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy live, MONDAY, NOV. 1 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

Sammi Turano November 6, 2021
The couples (along with their dance styles and songs by Janet Jackson) are the following:

  • Country singer Jimmie Allen and pro Emma Slater dancing the Cha Cha to “Escapade”
  • Popstar and dancer JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson dancing the Salsa to “Feedback”
  • NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert (“We Got Love Teyana and Iman”) and pro Daniella Karagach dancing the Cha Cha to “Rhythm Nation”
  • Beauty vlogger Olivia Jade and pro Val Chmerkovskiy dancing the Argentine Tango to “Any Time, Any Place”
  • Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and pro Sasha Farber dancing the Samba to “All For You”
  • TV and film actress Melora Hardin (“The Bold Type”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing the Paso Doble to “If”
  • Talk show co-host of “The Talk” Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten dancing Jazz to “Miss You Much”
  • Celebrity fitness guru Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke dancing the Paso Doble to “Black Cat”

Dance-Off pairings (along with each group’s dance style and song by Janet Jackson) are the following:

  • Salsa – “Made For Now (Latin Version)” (Judged by Bruno Tonioli)
    • Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater
    • Suni Lee and Sasha Farber
  • Rumba – “That’s The Way Love Goes” (Judged by Carrie Ann Inaba)
    • JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson
    • Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy
  • Foxtrot – “Again” (Judged by Derek Hough)
    • Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach
    • Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev
  • Cha Cha – “Together Again” (Judged by Len Goodman)
    • Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten
    • Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke

