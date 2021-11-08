0 0

Dancing With The Stars 30 Recap for Janet Jackson Night

Tonight is Janet Jackson Night on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars. Tyra Banks hosts, while Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba judge.

Celebrity: Jimmie Allen

Claim to Fame: American Idol star

Pro: Emma Slater

Dance: Cha cha cha

Song: Escapade

Sammi:This is a fun dance, however, it feels like a club dance more than an actual

Len: It was nice, but he is not sure it is good enough to get him into the semifinals.

Derek: It was good, but not his best.

Bruno: NO HEEL LEADS!

Carrie Ann: It was a great way to start the night.

Scores: 8-8-8-8=32/40

Celebrity: Suni Lee

Claim to Fame: Olympic gymnast

Pro: Sasha Farber

Dance: Samba

Song: All For You

Sammi: YAS QUEEN! YAS QUEEN! She dominated that stage like nobody’s business and there is no way our girl deserves to be in the bottom two.

Derek: He loves her new hair, new confidence and EVERYTHING!

Bruno: She could be one of the pros.

Carrie Ann: She could be one of the pros.

Len: If he were giving her samba a health check, she would get a one.

Score: PERFECT SCORE!!!!

Celebrity: Melora Hardin

Claim to Fame: The Office/Bold Type star

Pro: Artem Chigvinstev

Dance: Paso doble

Song:If

Sammi: She is getting better and better each and every week. There is something so enchanting about her performances that she becomes a Disney princess mixed with a badass, fearless woman!

Bruno: Everything was there.

Carrie Ann: It was amazing, powerful and passionate.

Len: It had aggression and attack….and he loved it.

Derek: She slayed it.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!

Celebrity: Olivia Jade

Claim to Fame: Influencer

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Argentine Tango

Song: Any Time, Any Place

Sammi: It reminded me a LOT of the dance Jana and Gleb did a few years ago with the shower. It was sexy, seductive and hot, with the chemistry being off the charts!

Carrie Ann: It was elegant.

Len: He didn’t like the addition of the table.

Derek: It was beautiful.

Bruno: It was seductive and involving.

Scores: 9-9-9-9=36/40

Celebrity: Cody Rigsby

Claim to Fame: Peloton Dude

Pro: Cheryl Burke

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: Black Cat

Sammi: I am overjoyed to see him doing so well. Knowing how sick he was at the beginning of the competition, it is even more amazing that he is able to dance like this. Cheryl is also showing that she is back by using some of her old school choreography.

Len: It was big, bold and he dominated the stage.

Derek: Everything was there tonight.

Bruno:It was a power paso.

Carrie Ann: It all came together tonight.

Scores: 10-10-9-9=38/40

Celebrity: Amanda Kloots

Claim to Fame: The Talk host/Former Rockette

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Jazz

Song: Miss You Much

Sammi: The sass is strong with her tonight. She has always been one of the best dancers of the season and tonight she took it to a whole new level.

Derek: She owned it all the way through.

Bruno: She was in charge of it from start to finish.

Carrie Ann: She runs up and hugs them in excitement.

Len: AMAZING!

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!

Celebrity: Iman Shumpert

Claim to Fame: NBA/Reality star

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Cha cha cha

Song: Rhythm Nation

Sammi: That was such an amazing performance, but the camera work and lights really distracted from it. I wish they would have done better camera work so we could see what he is really made of!

Bruno: It was a great performance.

Carrie Ann: It was an intricate performance.

Len: It didn’t have enough moments.

Derek: It was a very memorable performance..

Scores: 9-8-9-9=35/40

Celebrity: JoJo Siwa

Claim to Fame: Dance Moms, YouTube and Nickelodeon star

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Dance: Salsa

Song:Feedback

Sammi: What a way to end the night. Each and every week, I am spellbound by how they top each performance. It is such a treat to see this partnership every week.

Carrie Ann: It was yet another incredible performance.

Len: It was sharp, hot and sexy.

Derek: He loved it.

Bruno: Drop dead sexy.

Scores: 10-9-10-10=39/40

Dance Off!

Salsa – “Made For Now (Latin Version)” (Judged by Bruno Tonioli)

Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber

WINNER: Suni

Rumba – “That’s The Way Love Goes” (Judged by Carrie Ann Inaba)

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson

Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy

WINNER: JoJo

Foxtrot – “Again” (Judged by Derek Hough)

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev

WINNER: Melora

Cha Cha – “Together Again” (Judged by Len Goodman)

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke

RESULTS!

Olivia and Val, Melora and Alan and Jimmie and Emma are in the bottom three.

Olivia and Val are eliminated.

Derek votes to save Melora and Artem.

Bruno votes to save Melora and Artem..

Carrie Ann chooses to save Melora and Artem.

Jimmie and Emma are eliminated.

More next week, stay tuned!

