October 5, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

With Love To Premiere On Prime Video This December

With Love To Premiere On Prime Video This December

Sammi Turano October 5, 2021
0 0
2 min read
0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 1 Second

With Love To Premiere On Prime Video This December

Season One of the romantic comedy With Love will premiere Friday, December 17 on Prime Video, with the official first-look images out now. The five-episode Amazon Original series will be available exclusively in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

With Love is a one-hour romantic comedy, written and created by Gloria Calderón Kellett, that follows the Diaz siblings—Lily and Jorge—who are on a mission to find love and purpose. Each of the five episodes, set during a different holiday throughout the year, follows Lily, Jorge, and the Diaz family over the course of 12 months as they experience the highs and lows of life during some of the most heightened days of the year.

The series stars Emeraude Toubia as “Lily Diaz,” Mark Indelicato as “Jorge Diaz Jr.,” Rome Flynn as “Santiago Zayas,” Desmond Chiam as “Nick Zhao,” Vincent Rodriguez as “Henry,” Isis King as “Sol Perez,” Todd Grinnell as “Dr. Miles Murphy,” Constance Marie as “Beatriz Diaz,” and Benito Martinez as “Jorge Diaz Sr.”

With Love is created and executive produced by Gloria Calderón Kellett and produced by Kellett’s production company, GloNation, and Amazon Studios.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

The Big Leap Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

The Big Leap Sneak Peek

October 4, 2021 Sammi Turano
Judy Justice: Special First Look
0 0
2 min read

Judy Justice: Special First Look

September 30, 2021 Sammi Turano
AMC Networks Announce October Specials
0 0
2 min read

Fearfest Returns to AMC

September 28, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

The Voice Quick-Cap for 10/4/2021: Blind Auditions 5
0 0
2 min read

The Voice Quick-Cap for 10/4/2021: Blind Auditions 5

October 5, 2021 Sammi Turano
With Love To Premiere On Prime Video This December
0 0
2 min read

With Love To Premiere On Prime Video This December

October 5, 2021 Sammi Turano
Dancing With The Stars 30 Recap for 10/4/2021: It's Britney Night!
0 0
5 min read

Dancing With The Stars 30 Recap for 10/4/2021: It’s Britney Night!

October 4, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Big Leap Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

The Big Leap Sneak Peek

October 4, 2021 Sammi Turano