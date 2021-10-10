0 0

What to Watch: Fox’s Animation Domination Halloween Special

DIVE INTO THE SUNDAY SCARIES WITH ALL-NEW SPOOKY “THE SIMPSONS,” “THE GREAT NORTH,” “BOB’S BURGERS”AND “FAMILY GUY”

THE SIMPSONS:

IT’S THE ANNUAL HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR “TREEHOUSE OF HORROR XXXII”

Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite,” Bambi’s revenge and much, much more are featured in the all-new “Treehouse of Horror XXXII” episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Oct. 10 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

The Trees Come To Life | Season 33 Ep. 3 | THE SIMPSONS – YouTube

Voice Cast: Dan Castellaneta as Homer Simpson; Julie Kavner as Marge Simpson; Nancy Cartwright as Bart Simpson and Nelson; Yeardley Smith as Lisa Simpson; Hank Azaria as Moe; Harry Shearer as Skinner; Tress MacNeille as Dolph; Pamela Hayden as Milhouse; Harry Shearer as Flanders

Guest Cast: Tree Rollins as Himself

THE GREAT NORTH:

LUMBER ZOMBIES EMERGE ON AN ALL-NEW SPOOKY EPISODE

Moon, Judy and Ham try to survive Alaska’s darkest and spookiest day of the year. Meanwhile, Wolf and Honeybee attempt to replace Beef’s favorite shirt in the all-new “The Yawn of the Dead Adventure” Halloween-themed episode of THE GREAT NORTH airing Sunday, Oct. 10 at (8:31-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

On The Look Out For Lumber Zombies | Season 2 Ep. 3 | THE GREAT NORTH – YouTube

Voice Cast: Nick Offerman as Beef; Jenny Slate as Judy; Will Forte as Wolf; Paul Rust as Ham; Aparna Nancherla as Moon; Dulce Sloan as Honeybee; Megan Mullally as Alyson and Alanis Morissette as Alanis Morissette

Guest Cast: Tim Bagley, John Early, John Gemberling, Patti Harrison, David Herman, Charlie Kelly, Martha Kelly, Karen Kilgariff, Paul F. Tompkins, Julio Torres, Ariel Tweto

BOB’S BURGERS:

LINDA AND GAYLE GET A MYSTERIOUS NOTE ON AN ALL-NEW HALLOWEEN-THEMED EPISODE

Joe Lo Truglio Guest-Voices

When a mysterious note is sent to Linda on Halloween, she and Gayle must travel to their hometown to face a wrong they committed 27 years ago in the all-new “The Pumpkinening” Halloween-themed episode of BOB’S BURGERS airing Sunday, Oct. 10 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Goblins, Ghosts and Bears | Season 12 Ep. 3 | BOB’S BURGERS – YouTube

Voice Cast: H. Jon Benjamin as Bob; John Roberts as Linda; Dan Mintz as Tina; Eugene Mirman as Gene; Kristen Schaal as Louise; Larry Murphy as Teddy

Guest Voice Cast: Megan Mullally as Gayle; David Herman as Grim Reaper Kid/Mr. Rosenthal; Kate Micucci as Kid/Kid #3; Joel Kim Booster as Kid #2/Kid #4/Life Coach Dane; Will Choi as Kid’s Dad/Monster Kid; Joe Lo Truglio as Marty; Tim Meadows as Mike the Mailman; Sarah Baker as Terry

FAMILY GUY:

IT’S HALLOWEEN IN QUAHOG

Quagmire meets an avid dog lover, and pretends Brian is his dog in an attempt to win her over. Meanwhile, Chris helps Stewie track down the culprit who stole his Halloween candy in the “Must Love Dogs” Halloween-themed episode of FAMILY GUY airing Sunday, Oct. 10 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Is That Matt Foley? | Season 20 Ep. 3 | FAMILY GUY – YouTube

Voice Cast: Seth MacFarlane as Peter Griffin, Stewie Griffin, Brian Griffin, Quagmire, and Tom Tucker; Alex Borstein as Lois Griffin; Seth Green as Chris Griffin; Mila Kunis as Meg; Patrick Warburton as Joe; Arif Zahir as Cleveland

