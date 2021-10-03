0 0

Read Time: 47 Second

What to Watch: AFV’s 700th Episode

Don’t miss mischievous animals, including a squirrel that destroys outdoor patio furniture, a mask-stealing giraffe and a musical tribute to cats, as we celebrate the momentous 700th episode of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” The season premiere airs SUNDAY, OCT. 3 (7:00-8:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, “America’s Funniest Home Videos” is the longest-running primetime entertainment show in the history of ABC. Each week, the “AFV” team evaluates thousands of user-submitted home videos to bring you America’s real-life funny moments captured on video. In its 32 seasons and 700 episodes to date, “AFV” has given away over $16 million in prize money and evaluated over 2 million video clips from home viewers.

Vin Di Bona is executive producer, along with Michele Nasraway.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts