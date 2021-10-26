Read Time:1 Minute, 28 Second
Vanderpump Rules Highlights from 10/26/2021
Here are the highlights from tonight’s episode of Vanderpump Rules.
- I am low-key jealous Raquel can pull off that white outfit and not spill watermelon on it.
- I am not sure which relationship will last once this bar opens….the Toms or Katie and Schwartz’s….or if everything will end up going up in flames.
- Hearing Tom and Katie talking about her abortion and thinking what it could have been completely made me cry.
- Lala and Raquel will always be the best of frenemies. I think they want to be friends, but there is too much history there for them to be able to trust each other.
- Lisa is so cute when it comes to wanting to meet the babies.
- There is something so sweet and adorable about James ordering a Shirley Temple. I know he is sober, but choosing a Shirley Temple is just so off brand.
- Lala worrying about baby Summer’s future, especially since Brock left his two other kids is pretty endearing. I think she cares about her and in her own way, she cares about Scheana.
- Tom seems to be unhappy over the fact that he needs to give up drinking and mushrooms in order to be healthy enough for a baby….this is only proven more with the way he was drinking at guys’ night.
- Lala seems to have good intentions with being concerned to Scheana and Summer, but I am not sure if she should have brought up the charges in front of everyone.
- Brock looks genuinely heartbroken about this whole fiasco with Lala. I don’t know if she is feeling guilty or she is not telling the whole truth, but either way, he looks upset.
More next week, stay tuned!
More Stories
ICYMI: Young Sheldon Recap for Potential Energy and Hooch on a Park Bench
Dancing With The Stars 30: Horror Night Recap
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Highlights for 10/24/2021