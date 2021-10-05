October 6, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Vanderpump Rules Highlights for The Schwartz Shuffle

VANDERPUMP RULES -- Pictured: "Vanderpump Rules" Key Art -- (Photo by: Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules Highlights for The Schwartz Shuffle

Sammi Turano October 5, 2021
0 0
3 min read
0 0
Read Time:2 Minute, 4 Second

Vanderpump Rules Highlights for The Schwartz Shuffle

Check out the Vanderpump Rules highlights for The Schwartz Shuffle

  • Seeing the guys work out together is making me want a VDR Workout Video.
  • Tom’s Good Will Hunting Thigh to Trunk calculations is hysterical AF.
  • Why is Brock dressed like the love child of Elton John and a Miami Vice dude in his confessional?
  • Wow, Sandoval is NOT happy with Katie being involved.
  • Wait, a fake maître’d? A maître’d is some kind of waiter/waitress, so how would Katie be faking it if she is one?
  • I love how Lisa is willing to talk to Ariana and help her, but still gives her the tough love advice she needs.
  • This Coachella/surprise proposal James is planning sounds so special and epic. It is so sweet of Sandoval to help him out.
  • Lala’s rant about Ariana and wanting to drown here was one of the most WTF things she has said. Girl, I was rooting for you, we were all rooting for you! WTF?
  • Schwartz wanting to be reincarnated as a turtle at Bella Villa is so cute, but I would rather be one of her dogs.
  • Did Lisa really call Schwartz and Sandoval pussies?
  • A Jolly Rancher is an artifact now?
  • Scheana buying Summer Moon 20 outfits from the Palm Springs Collection is extra, but I would do the same thing for my goddaughters.
  • How are Tom and Katie even still together?
  • Katie seems to do nothing but complain this season.
  • I feel so bad Lala’s book didn’t make the NYT Bestseller’s List. However, Randall getting her a cake was so sweet.
  • Raquel’s reaction to Buffy the mannequin head’s eyebrows had me laughing for a good 5 minutes.
  • Pickleball is giving me flashbacks to high school gym class.
  • ‘I know gangsters, and Lala is not one of them.’ Quote of the night, courtesy of Charli!
  • James chanting ‘let’s get sexy’ is an entire mood.
  • I am dying laughing at this fashion show.
  • This bar is to VPR what Zen by Wen is to RHOP. Nobody seems to have a concept or plan for the bar.
  • I am living for Charli calling Lala out on her BS. I do love Lala, but she needs to be called out sometimes.
  • My heart broke when Charli broke down over her food issues. I just wanted to hug her.
  • How can Lala not understand how BITCH can be offensive to some people?

More next week, stay tuned!

 

 

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

Ed Sheeran Joins The Voice
0 0
2 min read

Ed Sheeran Joins The Voice

October 5, 2021 Sammi Turano
In Pursuit With John Walsh: Pablo Fuentes Espinoza and Ervis Mecollari
0 0
5 min read

In Pursuit With John Walsh: Pablo Fuentes Espinoza and Ervis Mecollari

September 29, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for Over-poured and Over-board
0 0
3 min read

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for Over-poured and Over-board

September 29, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Vanderpump Rules Highlights for The Schwartz Shuffle
0 0
3 min read

Vanderpump Rules Highlights for The Schwartz Shuffle

October 5, 2021 Sammi Turano
Ed Sheeran Joins The Voice
0 0
2 min read

Ed Sheeran Joins The Voice

October 5, 2021 Sammi Turano
Ghost Brothers Podcast to Debut This Week
0 0
3 min read

Ghost Brothers Podcast to Debut This Week

October 5, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Voice Quick-Cap for 10/4/2021: Blind Auditions 5
0 0
2 min read

The Voice Quick-Cap for 10/4/2021: Blind Auditions 5

October 5, 2021 Sammi Turano