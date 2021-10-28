October 28, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Tonesa Welch of American Gangster: Trap Queens Interviewed

Tonesa Welch of American Gangster: Trap Queens Interviewed

Sammi Turano October 28, 2021
0 0
1 min read
0 0
Read Time:3 Second

Tonesa Welch of American Gangster: Trap Queens Interviewed

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

B Positive to Unveil New Intro
0 0
2 min read

B Positive to Unveil New Intro

October 27, 2021 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: B Positive Recap for Vermont, Switzerland and Connecticut
0 0
3 min read

ICYMI: B Positive Recap for Vermont, Switzerland and Connecticut

October 26, 2021 Sammi Turano
BREAKING: Brian Laundrie's Remains Identified
0 0
2 min read

BREAKING: Brian Laundrie’s Remains Identified

October 21, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Murdered and Missing in Montana Sneak Peek
0 0
2 min read

Murdered and Missing in Montana Sneak Peek

October 28, 2021 Sammi Turano
In Pursuit With John Walsh: Hector Hugo Ramirez Lopez and Sherman Jackson
0 0
5 min read

In Pursuit With John Walsh: Hector Hugo Ramirez Lopez and Sherman Jackson

October 28, 2021 Sammi Turano
Tonesa Welch of American Gangster: Trap Queens Interviewed
0 0
1 min read

Tonesa Welch of American Gangster: Trap Queens Interviewed

October 28, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion 3 Recap for 10/27/2021
0 0
3 min read

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion 3 Recap for 10/27/2021

October 27, 2021 Sammi Turano