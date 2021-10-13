October 13, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

The Voice Quick Cap for 10/12/2021: Battle Rounds 2

THE VOICE -- “Battle Rounds” Episode 2108 -- Pictured: John Legend -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

The Voice Quick Cap for 10/12/2021: Battle Rounds 2

Sammi Turano October 13, 2021
0 0
1 min read
0 0
Read Time:40 Second

The Voice Quick Cap for 10/12/2021: Battle Rounds 2

Battle: Hailey Green vs. Lana Scott

Team: Blake

Song: Girl by Maren Morris

Winner: Hailey, saves Lana

Eliminated: N/A

 

Battle: LiBianca vs. Tommy Edwards

Team:  Blake

Song: Save Your Tears by The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

Winner: LiBianca

Eliminated: Tommy

 

Battle: Carolina Alonso vs Xavier Cornell

Team: Kelly

Song: Telepatia by Kali Uches

Winner: Xavier

Eliminated:Carolina

 

Battle: Katherine Ann Mohler vs. Vaughn Mugol

Team: Ariana

Song: Dilemma by Nelly and Kelly Rowland

Winner: Katherine

Eliminated: Vaughn

 

Battle: Brittany Bree vs. Samara Brown

Team: Legend

Song: Something He Can Feel by Aretha Franklin

Winner: Brittany, saves Samara, who is stolen by both Kelly and Ariana, but Samara sticks with Legend.

Eliminated: N/A

 

More next week, stay tuned.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

Vanderpump Rules Highlights for Welcome to Rachella
0 0
2 min read

Vanderpump Rules Highlights for Welcome to Rachella

October 13, 2021 Sammi Turano
Dancing With The Stars Recap for Disney Villains Night
0 0
6 min read

Dancing With The Stars Recap for Disney Villains Night

October 12, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Voice Battle Round 1 Quick Cap
0 0
2 min read

The Voice Battle Round 1 Quick Cap

October 12, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Vanderpump Rules Highlights for Welcome to Rachella
0 0
2 min read

Vanderpump Rules Highlights for Welcome to Rachella

October 13, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Voice Quick Cap for 10/12/2021: Battle Rounds 2
0 0
1 min read

The Voice Quick Cap for 10/12/2021: Battle Rounds 2

October 13, 2021 Sammi Turano
Dancing With The Stars Recap for Disney Villains Night
0 0
6 min read

Dancing With The Stars Recap for Disney Villains Night

October 12, 2021 Sammi Turano
Gabby Petito Special Report to Air on ID
0 0
3 min read

Gabby Petito Special Report to Air on ID

October 12, 2021 Sammi Turano