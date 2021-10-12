The Voice Battle Round 1 Quick Cap
Battle: Bella DeNapoli vs. Katie Rae
Team: Ariana
Song: No More Tears (Enough is Enough) by Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer
Winner: Katie, with Bella being saved
Eliminated: N/A
Battle: KJ Jennings vs. Samuel Harness
Team: Legend
Song: I Know What You Did Last Summer by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Winner: Samuel
Eliminated: KJ
Battle: Girl Named Tom vs. Kinsey Rose
Team: Kelly
Song: Seven Bridges Road by The Eagles
Winner: Girl Named Tom, Kinsey is saved, attempted to be stolen by the other judges, but sticks with Kelly
Eliminated:N/A
Battle: The Joy Reunion vs. Peedy Chavis
Team: Blake
Song:Joy to the World by Three Dog Night
Winner: Peedy
Eliminated: The Joy Reunion
Battle: Chavon Rogers vs. David Vogel
Team: Ariana
Song: Sugar, We’re Going Down Boy by Fall Out Boy
Winner: David
Eliminated: Chavon
Battle: Jeremy Rosado vs. Jershika Maple
Team: Kelly
Song: Hold On by Justin Bieber
Winner: STAY
Eliminated: TUNED!
