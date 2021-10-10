Read Time:1 Minute, 25 Second
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Highlights for Gin and Bear It
- Lisa complaining about Whitney and Angie to John was hilarious….especially since he looked like he was listening to the adults on the Charlie Brown cartoons.
- Mary really shouldn’t have told the story of the woman dying in front of the kids like that.
- Why did Mary end the story of the woman dying by saying she was so excited to be at Whitney’s? That was so….strange and inappropriate.
- Congratulations to Ashley on getting into her dream school!
- Brooks treats Meredith so well. I love how he helps her walk in the snow.
- My heart breaks for Brooks and how badly he was so bullied. He is right though, his voice was taken away and nobody has the right to do that.
- I am sorry you saw my…GG, that makes it sound better….um, WHAT?
- I think Jen is sorry, but is really bad at articulating what she says.
- Salt Lake guy’s night can rival New Jersey guy’s night…..better yet, they should do an all stars househusbands with all of them….plus Maurico and PK from RHOBH.
- Jennie and Whitney’s friendship is so sweet and realistic.
- I would definitely be Heather and Meredith drinking and eating during the ski trip.
- Capri Suns and condoms? Is Heather trying to be Regina George’s mom from Mean Girls?
- Heather is WAY too obsessed with her daughters having sex.
- You can’t spell new beginnings without G-I-N! That is my new favorite quote.
- Did they each get an entire bottle of gin?
- This is the most awkward drink and dessert meet up I have ever witnessed.
More next week, stay tuned!
More Stories
The Real Housewives of Potomac Highlights for Tossing Salads and Spilling Tea (Bags)
ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Dud
Young Sheldon Recap For One Bad Night and Chaos of Selfish Desires