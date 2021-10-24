Read Time:1 Minute, 54 Second
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Highlights for 10/24/2021
- I love me some fast food, but how can Lisa and her family eat it every day? I also don’t understand how she can’t (or won’t) cook.
- Oyster date night seems like it is code for ‘getting lucky’ night.
- However, in this case, Duy might end up in the doghouse because he won’t shut up about wanting another baby and a sister wife.
- Jennie is right, Duy should go to therapy to deal with the loss of their daughter.
- Seth, I don’t think anyone has ever said better late than ugly, although Blanche Devereaux did say better late than PREGNANT!
- What the hell is ‘mother nature’s cleavage?’
- What is it with the men tonight? Duy is pushing for more kids and a sister wife and Seth doesn’t seem to want to help or be involved in the lives of his children.
- I thought Heather said BONG dips, not BALM dips….and was incredibly confused.
- The first birthday party for the Beauty Bar is so cute….and I am taking notes for when Aria turns one….because these party ideas are the best!
- On what planet does fluffing auras sound sexy?
- It is really crappy to bring up this drama at a party and make Angie feel bad….not surprising, but still crappy.
- Two hours and sixty minutes….TWICE? WTF is Mary babbling about?
- If Angie is invisible, how can it be annoying that she is there?
- Carbonation can harden your ovaries? Again….WTF, Mary?
- I would want to google that too because it sounds like an old wives tale or urban legend.
- WOW, Mary came after Lisa, not only by her questioning the carbonation thing, but by calling her a liar AND THEN getting in her face.
- Why is Jennie suddenly screaming at everyone…particularly Mary?
- Ohhhh….not the curse words!
- WOW, Lisa is being a full on BRAT!
- Tits in vs. Tits out for the SLC Silicone Challenge? All righty then!
- Did Lisa just say it was 2022? Did they time travel? (The Real Housewives of Tardis Travel, anyone?)
- WTF, Lisa? Jennie is allowed to share about her daughter’s death and it is NONE of your business as to why she shared!
More next week, stay tuned.
More Stories
The Real Housewives of Potomac Highlights for 10/24/2021
ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Greasy Badge of Honor
In Pursuit With John Walsh: Jason Hines and Dr. Steven Clifford