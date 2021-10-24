Read Time:1 Minute, 39 Second
The Real Housewives of Potomac Highlights for 10/24/2021
Here are the highlights for tonight’s episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac on Bravo!
- I would give anything to go to a crab boil right now. YUM.
- My heart breaks for Eddie and the fact that his mom missed so many major moments in his life.
- It may have been in poor taste to make the amnesia/Alzheimer’s joke, but Gordon was kind of being an ass to Ashley.
- There was NO reason to bring up Ashley’s husband and questioning where he may be when Ashley is on the trip.
- Also? SHE IS ALLOWED TO BE TIRED!
- The cake jump was….really stupid. It is also weird everyone wanted to see Karen jump out naked and/or covered in whipped cream.
- It is hysterical how Wendy thinks she is such a wonderful hostess, but everyone else thinks otherwise.
- Why the hell did Karen send butterflies in her invitations? She knows there was a possibility they all would have been dead, right?
- Seeing Mia so sad over her mom not changing her behavior is heartbreaking.
- Casual encounters? Is that what the kids are calling it these days?
- It is creepy that Gizelle is talking about her love life to her kids. It is giving me Danielle Staub vibes. However, I understand her wanting her kids to know what to expect when it comes to dating.
- It is really obvious Ashley is still insecure about her relationship and it is really sad. I think they need couples’ therapy or to just end things.
- Wendy’s photoshoot looks so incredible….and that outfit looks so comfy….however, it is ruined by the fight with her mom.
- Ashley seducing her husband reminds me of that episode of The Bachelor where that one women gave Winery Ben a step-by-step tutorial of what she was doing. CRINGE!
- Gizelle opening up in therapy made her more relatable.
Season finale next week, stay tuned!
