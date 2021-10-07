October 7, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

The Medium Sneak Peek

The Medium Sneak Peek

Sammi Turano October 7, 2021
0 0
2 min read
0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 7 Second

A documentary team follows Nim, a shaman based in Northern Thailand, the Isan area, and encounters her niece Mink showing strange symptoms that seem to be of inheritance of shamanism. The team decides to follow Mink, hoping to capture the shaman lineage passing on to the next generation, but her bizarre behavior becomes more extreme. From director Banjong Pisanthanakun (Shutter) and producer Na Hong-jin (director of The Wailing)

The Medium is the latest feature from genre-jumping Thai director Banjong Pisanthanakun whose feature debut, the acclaimed ghost story Shutter, co-directed and co-written with Parkpoom Wongpoom, has been remade in three languages, including the 2008 Hollywood remake directed by Masayuki Ochiai.

 

The shamanic chiller marks the first time award-winning South Korean writer/director Na Hong-jin has produced a film under his new banner, Northern Cross. The Medium is based on an original story by Na, whose past films— The Chase (2008), The Yellow Sea (2010), and the critically acclaimed horror hit The Wailing (2016)— all screened at Cannes.

 

The Medium was released in South Korea this past summer, and currently stands as the 6th highest-grossing Korean film of 2021.

 

The film stars Sawanee Utoomma, Narilya Gulmongkolpech, Sirani Yankittikan and is written by both Pisanthanakun and Na.

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

With Love To Premiere On Prime Video This December
0 0
2 min read

With Love To Premiere On Prime Video This December

October 5, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Big Leap Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

The Big Leap Sneak Peek

October 4, 2021 Sammi Turano
Judy Justice: Special First Look
0 0
2 min read

Judy Justice: Special First Look

September 30, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

The Wheel of Time Key Art Released
0 0
2 min read

The Wheel of Time Key Art Released

October 7, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Medium Sneak Peek
0 0
2 min read

The Medium Sneak Peek

October 7, 2021 Sammi Turano
MeTV Scream With Me Shows Announced
0 0
5 min read

MeTV Scream With Me Shows Announced

October 7, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Masked Singer 10/6/2021: Baby Is Out of the Corner
0 0
1 min read

The Masked Singer 10/6/2021: Baby Is Out of the Corner

October 6, 2021 Sammi Turano