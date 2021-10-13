October 14, 2021

The Masked Singer: Put A Fork In It, Someone Is DONE

Sammi Turano October 13, 2021
Tonight Group B competed once again, complete with a new Wildcard. Check out who went home in the videos below.

 Sadly, it was the end of the road for Cupcake, who was revealed to be Pointer Sister Ruth Pointer. Join us next week for another reveal!

