October 6, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

The Masked Singer 10/6/2021: Baby Is Out of the Corner

The Masked Singer 10/6/2021: Baby Is Out of the Corner

Sammi Turano October 6, 2021
0 0
1 min read
0 0
Read Time:23 Second

The Masked Singer 10/6/2021: Baby Is Out of the Corner

Tonight was party night on Fox’s The Masked Singer. However, the party ended early for one of our contestants. Check out who went home below.

“BABY” UNMASKING: 

“BABY” INTERVIEW:

 

The baby was none other than legendary comedian Larry The Cable Guy!

Join us next week for more of The Masked Singer on Fox!

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Finale Recap for New Year, Old Grudges
0 0
4 min read

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Finale Recap for New Year, Old Grudges

October 6, 2021 Sammi Turano
In Pursuit With John Walsh: Kevin Anderson, Martin Munoz and Marcelo Gomez
0 0
4 min read

In Pursuit With John Walsh: Kevin Anderson, Martin Munoz and Marcelo Gomez

October 6, 2021 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: The Voice Quick-cap for 10/5/2021: The Final Blind Auditions
0 0
2 min read

ICYMI: The Voice Quick-cap for 10/5/2021: The Final Blind Auditions

October 6, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

The Masked Singer 10/6/2021: Baby Is Out of the Corner
0 0
1 min read

The Masked Singer 10/6/2021: Baby Is Out of the Corner

October 6, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Finale Recap for New Year, Old Grudges
0 0
4 min read

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Finale Recap for New Year, Old Grudges

October 6, 2021 Sammi Turano
In Pursuit With John Walsh: Kevin Anderson, Martin Munoz and Marcelo Gomez
0 0
4 min read

In Pursuit With John Walsh: Kevin Anderson, Martin Munoz and Marcelo Gomez

October 6, 2021 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: The Voice Quick-cap for 10/5/2021: The Final Blind Auditions
0 0
2 min read

ICYMI: The Voice Quick-cap for 10/5/2021: The Final Blind Auditions

October 6, 2021 Sammi Turano