The Masked Singer 10/6/2021: Baby Is Out of the Corner
Tonight was party night on Fox’s The Masked Singer. However, the party ended early for one of our contestants. Check out who went home below.
“BABY” UNMASKING:
“BABY” INTERVIEW:
The baby was none other than legendary comedian Larry The Cable Guy!
Join us next week for more of The Masked Singer on Fox!
Sammi Turano
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
