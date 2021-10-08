0 0

The Legend of Vox Machina Sneak Peek

Today, Amazon Prime Video debuted the sweeping opening title sequence for The Legend of Vox Machina, an adult animated fantasy-adventure series slated to launch on February 4, 2022 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. This sneak peek—which also included a live read of a scene from the first episode—was shared with fans as part of a virtual New York Comic Con panel with the founders and cast of Critical Role, who also serve as executive producers on the series.

About The Legend of Vox Machina:

Based on the beloved characters and adventures of Critical Role’s first livestreamed tabletop role-playing game (RPG) campaign, The Legend of Vox Machina is an animated fantasy-adventure series for adults that follows Vox Machina, a band of misfits with a fondness for boozing and brawling. In a desperate attempt to pay off their mounting bar tab, these unlikely heroes end up on a quest to save the realm of Exandria from dark magical forces. From a sinister necromancer to a powerful curse, the group confronts a variety of obstacles that not only test their skills, but also the strength of their bond.

The Legend of Vox Machina is a production of Amazon Studios, Critical Role, and Titmouse for Amazon Prime Video. The series stars Critical Role founders and cast members Laura Bailey (The Last of Us: Part II), Taliesin Jaffe (Final Fantasy XIV), Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us), Liam O’Brien (Star Wars: The Bad Batch), Matthew Mercer (Overwatch), Marisha Ray (Final Fantasy XV), Sam Riegel (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and Travis Willingham (Marvel’s Avengers). The Critical Role cast also serves as executive producers alongside Brandon Auman (Star Wars: Resistance) and Chris Prynoski (Metalocalypse).

Critical Role is a story-driven media company created by a group of nerdy-ass voice actors that started out sitting around a table together as friends to create epic stories. In 2019, they launched a Kickstarter campaign to produce a 22-minute animated special based on the characters and adventures of Vox Machina, Critical Role’s original livestreamed tabletop RPG campaign. They met their initial funding goal within minutes, and thanks to their passionate fanbase, the campaign continued to gain traction, raising more than $11.3 million and becoming one of the most funded Film & Video projects in Kickstarter history. The fan support allowed Critical Role to expand the special into a 10-episode season. When Amazon Studios picked up the series, it built on that record-breaking support by ordering an additional 14 episodes, bringing the total number of episodes to 24 across two seasons, which will stream exclusively on Prime Video.

