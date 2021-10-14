0 0

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Thriller Books

13 Thrillers That Will Keep You Up All Night

October is known for being the scariest month of the year, and what better way to stay scared stiff through Halloween and beyond than with a list of 13 Thrillers That Will Keep You Up All Night! Arthur Swan, award-winning mystery/thriller author of The Encanto, Book 1 of the brand-new L.A. Fog series gives us his list of spine-tingling novels that will leave you spooked all month long!

NOS482 – Joe Hill

For the child inside all of us who wishes every day could be like Christmas.

I guess it’s considered a fantasy novel because of the setting, but for me it was a gut wrenching nightmare of caring about someone and then losing them again and again.

The Road – Cormac McCarthy

A journey through a profoundly hopeless future which examines the worst we are capable of and why we must keep going no matter how bad things get.

Coraline – Neil Gaiman

Never trust anyone with buttons for eyes.

Dark Matter – Black Crouch

Who’s the last person you’d want to fight to the death? The last person you’d want to kill for the sake of your own survival? Before answer out loud, try answering inside your own head. Does that sound like the truth? Be honest.

The Poet – Michael Connelly

Riviting, disturbing. A murderer so terrible, he’s almost unpleasant to read. But yet you have to know what happens.

The Outsider – Stephen King

This novel bewildered me at first. Until the reveal it was spectacular, and then afterwards reamined spooky all the way until the final battle.

Christine – Stephen King

Talk about a fun ride. Maybe not for the characters in the novel, but for the reader.

The Stand – Stephen King

One of the best post apocalypse tales ever told. More characters than I typically like, but with more than a thousand pages they all have plenty of room for development.

Those Who Wish Me Dead – Michael Koryta

Imagine an evil villain who can be in two places at once—that’s the Blackwell brothers—a single bad guy in two bodies, their minds so in tuned they’re like one as they move together on their deadly purpose, and the way they think out loud in front of their victims… chilling.

1922 – Stephen King.

My favorite short story from the Full Dark, No Stars collection.

Fevre Dream . George R.R. Martin

A historical vampire fantasy set on a riverboat in the 1880s with plot twists and superb characterization. Fevre Dream is not only my favorite vampire novel by also my favorite by George R.R. Martin/

The Raven – Edgar Allen Poe

Yes, a poem, but also the best tale ever told on the horrors of grief and longing.

