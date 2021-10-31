November 1, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

next level chef preview

Next Level Chef Preview

 Sammi Turano October 31, 2021
0 0
1 min read
0 0
Read Time:12 Second

Next Level Chef Preview

 Don’t Miss the Special Premiere of

NEXT LEVEL CHEF, Following the “NFL ON FOX” Doubleheader,

Sunday, Jan. 2 at 8:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM CT / 6:00 PM MT / 5:00 PM PT

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

DWTS Queen Night Song and Dance Preview
0 0
2 min read

DWTS Queen Night Song and Dance Preview

October 31, 2021 Sammi Turano
BET+ Is Ready for The Holidays
0 0
2 min read

BET+ Is Ready for The Holidays

October 30, 2021 Sammi Turano
In Pursuit With John Walsh Finale to Focus on Sophie Reeder
0 0
2 min read

In Pursuit With John Walsh Finale to Focus on Sophie Reeder

October 29, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Highlights for 10/31/2021
0 0
2 min read

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Highlights for 10/31/2021

October 31, 2021 Sammi Turano
Highlights for The Real Housewives of Potomac Finale 10/31/2021
0 0
2 min read

Highlights for The Real Housewives of Potomac Finale 10/31/2021

October 31, 2021 Sammi Turano
next level chef preview
0 0
1 min read

Next Level Chef Preview

October 31, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Witcher Season 2 Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

The Witcher Season 2 Sneak Peek

October 31, 2021 Sammi Turano