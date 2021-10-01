0 0

IDCON Returns With A Twist

ID Addicts come one, come all! IDCON is back, and this time, with a twist. Taking a new spin on the traditional in-person fan engagement event, IDCONversations is a monthly deep dive into the true crime stories you’re obsessed with and the stars you know and love – all for free and right from the comfort of your own home. From experts on the subject matter or investigators who worked the case, to family members or survivors of the tragedy, IDCONversations puts those in the know on center stage to answer any and all of the fans’ burning questions, and give their insight into what really happened.

Each month, ID will release a new installment of IDCONversations surrounding one, juicy story filled with twists and turns. The first session launched today with a “revealing” conversation surrounding the salacious discovery+ docu-series, Curse of the Chippendales. Most are familiar with the exotic male dance review of The Chippendales, but behind the cuffs and collars worn by the beautiful men is a story of greed, jealousy, and even murder. In this IDCONversations debut, ID’s Vice President of Publicity, Joanne Schioppi, strips down the dark side of the business with Chippendales creative director Eric Gilbert and one of the original members of the Chippendales and former host, Dan Peterson. Go behind the curtain and find out what details didn’t make the final cut of the four-part docu-series currently available on discovery+.

Next month, IDCONversations will take a deep dive into a missing persons case that gripped the nation: the disappearance of a Louisville, KY mother of two, Andrea Knabel. This is the true story of a woman who devoted her life to finding the missing, until she, herself, mysteriously disappeared in August of 2019. Now friends and family revisit the disturbing case and unlock new evidence in the four-part docu-series, Finding Andrea, streaming on discovery+ beginning Friday, October 15th. The show uncovers more sides to Knabel than even her closest loved ones knew and reveals that her secrets may just have played a role in her disappearance. Websleuths won’t want to miss this opportunity to ask those closest to the case about their theories on what might have happened to Andrea.

Putting the ID audience at the forefront, fans are encouraged to submit their questions about Finding Andrea to ID’s Twitter @DiscoveryID , using #IDCON. Panels will be hosted on the network’s YouTube and Facebook pages. Upcoming topics for IDCONversations and a release date for the Finding Andrea conversation will be revealed at a later date.

“IDCONversations spun off of our incredibly successful in-person IDCONs in New York, and our more recent virtual events, which we’ve hosted for our superfans now since 2016,” said Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime and Investigative Content. “We are the preeminent destination for true crime content, and these new, provocative monthly discussions are an opportunity for our devoted fans – and those who follow headline-making cases – to hear more from the insiders featured in our shows and experts covering the stories making news today.”

