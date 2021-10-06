October 6, 2021

ICYMI: The Voice Quick-cap for 10/5/2021: The Final Blind Auditions

THE VOICE -- “Blind Auditions” Episode 2106 -- Pictured: (l-r) Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend -- (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC)

Sammi Turano October 6, 2021
Here is a look at the final round of Blind Auditions on NBC’s The Voice. Carson Daly hosts, while Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Blake Shelton judge.

 

Name: Aaron Hines

Song: Heartbreak Anniversary by Giveon

Turns:Kelly, Blake, John and Ariana

Choice: Team Kelly

 

Name: KCK3

Song: No Tears Left to Cry by Ariana Grande

Turns: Ariana

Choice: Team Ariana

 

ARIANA’S TEAM IS FULL

 

Name: Tommy Edwards

Song: Drops of Jupiter by Train

Turns: Blake and John

Choice: Team Blake

 

BLAKE’S TEAM IS FULL

 

Name: Shadele

Song: That’s What I Like by Bruno Mars

Turns: Kelly and John

Choice: Team Legend

 

JOHN’S TEAM IS FULL

 

Name: Joe McGinnis

Song:Midnight Rider by Allman Brothers

Turns: None

Choice: N/A

 

Name: Parker McKay

Song: Slow Hands by Niall Horan

Turns: Kelly

Choice: Team Kelly

 

KELLY’S TEAM IS FULL

 

Battles begin next week, stay tuned!

