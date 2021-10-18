October 18, 2021

General Colin Powell Dead at 84

Sammi Turano October 18, 2021
Sad news for America this morning. General Colin Powell, who served as Secretary of State under George W. Bush from 2001-2005, has died. He was 84 years old.

His family confirmed his death on Facebook, saying that although he was fully vaccinated, he died from complications of COVID-19.

General Powell also served as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under the first Bush administration from 1989-1993 and was a 35 year Army Veteran.

He made history with his political career, having been the first African American to serve in both roles.

President George W. Bush released the following statement to the media regarding his death:

“Many Presidents relied on General Powell’s counsel and experience. He was National Security Adviser under President Reagan, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under my father and President Clinton, and Secretary of State during my Administration. He was such a favorite of Presidents that he earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom — twice. He was highly respected at home and abroad. And most important, Colin was a family man and a friend. Laura and I send Alma and their children our sincere condolences as they remember the life of a great man.”

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones.

