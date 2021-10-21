October 21, 2021

Fuse Beat, BBC Studios Collaborating

October 21, 2021
Fuse Media’s Black culture streaming channel Fuse Beat has partnered with BBC Studios to air more than 60 hours of programming – including the popular series Luther – starting  10/19/21.

Fuse Beat, one of three FAST channels launched this year by Fuse Media, provides a diverse and inclusive portrayal of the world with a curated selection of movies, fan-favorite series, award-winning docs and music and comedy performances.

Fuse Media is available on Fuse.tv., Roku and Vizio.

We know longtime Luther fans and new viewers will be excited about this news!

