ESCAPE FROM DEATH BLOCK 13 Official Trailer
Robert Bronzi (Death Kiss, Cry Havoc) stars in the action-packed Escape from Death Block 13, On Demand November 2 and On DVD November 23.
After the death of his brother, Mick Kovacs travels to America to seek justice. Framed for attempted murder, he is sent to the notorious Pleasant Hill Penitentiary where survival is an everyday struggle. Seeking revenge after discovering the truth behind his brother’s death, Mick’s rage ignites an explosive riot as he makes a daring escape.
Nicholas Turturro, Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, Chris Hahn, Debbie Scaletta, Lyindaa Russell, Tim Lovelace, Beau Roberts, Justin Hawkins, David Greathouse, Richard Napoli, Leo Mcnamee, Mickey Scodova, Kenny H. Hendrix, Jacob Southwick, Jimmy Lee, and Bryan Jones star in a Gary Jones film.
Escape from Death Block 13 releasing On Demand and DVD this November from Uncork’d Entertainment.
