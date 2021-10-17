October 18, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Don’t Sweat The Small Stuff: Kristine Carlson

Sammi Turano October 17, 2021
0 0
1 min read
0 0
Read Time:3 Second

Don’t Sweat The Small Stuff: Kristine Carlson

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

Celebrity Spotlight: Ashley Dulaney
0 0
1 min read

Celebrity Spotlight: Ashley Dulaney

October 15, 2021 Sammi Turano
Celebrity Spotlight: Katherine Geren
0 0
2 min read

Celebrity Spotlight: Katherine Geren

October 4, 2021 Sammi Turano
Celebrity Spotlight: Chris Wagner
0 0
1 min read

Celebrity Spotlight: Chris Wagner

October 1, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Highlights for Sex, Lies and Sister Wives
0 0
3 min read

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Highlights for Sex, Lies and Sister Wives

October 17, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Real Housewives of Potomac: Lost At Sea Highlights
0 0
2 min read

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Lost At Sea Highlights

October 17, 2021 Sammi Turano
0 0
1 min read

Don’t Sweat The Small Stuff: Kristine Carlson

October 17, 2021 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Old Strokey
0 0
4 min read

ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Old Strokey

October 16, 2021 Sammi Turano