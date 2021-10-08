Dancing With The Stars: Two Night Disney Event

0 0

“Disney Heroes Night” and “Disney Villains Night” – The magic of Disney Week will transform the ballroom as the remaining 13 celebrity and pro-dancer couples take on iconic Disney characters across two nights with “Disney Heroes Night” airing live on MONDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), and “Disney Villains Night” airing live on TUESDAY, OCT. 12 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Celebrity and pro duos will perform time-honored dances including the Salsa, Samba, Rumba, Paso Doble, Foxtrot and more. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

In addition on Monday’s “Disney Heroes Night,” each couple will participate in the “Mickey Dance Challenge” where they will be tasked with incorporating steps from Mickey Mouse into their routine. At the end of the episode, the judges will award two bonus points to the couple who best incorporates Mickey’s iconic moves.

Fans of the show will be able to vote during the live broadcast of the show in the ET/CT time zones via abc.com and SMS/text. (Note: To be clear, fans in all U.S. time zones may vote, provided they vote within the live show window.) With each subsequent episode, the live viewer votes will be combined with the judges’ scores to determine which couples may be in jeopardy of elimination.

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

For “Disney Heroes Night,” the couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are as follows:

Country singer Jimmie Allen and pro Emma Slater dancing the Paso Doble to “I’ll Make A Man Out of You” from “Mulan”

TV actor Brian Austin Green (“Beverly Hills, 90210”) and pro Sharna Burgess dancing the Waltz to “Someday My Prince Will Come” by Ray Chew Live (from “Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs”)

Spice Girl Melanie C and pro Gleb Savchenko dancing Jazz to “Step In Time” from “Mary Poppins”

TV and film actress Melora Hardin (“The Bold Type”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing the Quickstep to “I Wan’na Be Like You” from “The Jungle Book”

Beauty vlogger Olivia Jade and pro Val Chmerkovskiy dancing the Samba to “I Just Can’t Wait To Be King” from “The Lion King”

Matt James (“The Bachelor”) and pro Lindsay Arnold dancing the Quickstep to “The Incredits” from “The Incredibles”

Talk show co-host of “The Talk” Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten dancing the Rumba to “You’ll Be In My Heart” from “Tarzan”

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and pro Sasha Farber dancing the Salsa to “Colombia, Mi Encanto” from “Encanto”

WWE superstar The Miz (“Miz & Mrs.”) and pro Witney Carson dancing the Quickstep to “Friend Like Me” from “Aladdin”

Real Housewife Kenya Moore (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) and pro Brandon Armstrong dancing Contemporary to “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana”

Celebrity fitness guru Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke dancing the Jive to “Stand Out” from “A Goofy Movie”

NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert (“We Got Love Teyana and Iman”) and pro Daniella Karagach dancing the Foxtrot to “Let It Go” from “Frozen”

Popstar and dancer JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson dancing the Viennese Waltz to “A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” from “Cinderella”

For “Disney Villains Night,” the couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are as follows:

Country singer Jimmie Allen and pro Emma Slater dancing Jazz to “bad guy” by Billie Eilish (inspired by “Peter Pan”)

TV actor Brian Austin Green (“Beverly Hills, 90210”) and pro Sharna Burgess dancing the Paso Doble to “He’s A Pirate” from “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl”

Spice Girl Melanie C and pro Gleb Savchenko dancing the Viennese Waltz to “Once Upon A Dream” from “Maleficent”

TV and film actress Melora Hardin (“The Bold Type”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing Jazz to “Mother Knows Best” from “Tangled”

Beauty vlogger Olivia Jade and pro Val Chmerkovskiy dancing Jazz to “Remember Me (Ernesto de la Cruz)” from “Coco”

Matt James (“The Bachelor”) and pro Lindsay Arnold dancing the Paso Doble to “Jungle” by X Ambassadors & Jamie N Commons (inspired by “The Jungle Book”)

Talk show co-host of “The Talk” Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten dancing the Paso Doble to “Call Me Cruella” from “Cruella”

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and pro Sasha Farber dancing the Viennese Waltz to “I Put A Spell On You” by Annie Lennox (inspired by “Hocus Pocus”)

Real Housewife Kenya Moore (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) and pro Brandon Armstrong dancing the Viennese Waltz to “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande (inspired by “Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs”)

Celebrity fitness guru Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke dancing the Viennese Waltz to “Gaston” from “Beauty & The Beast”

NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert (“We Got Love Teyana and Iman”) and pro Daniella Karagach dancing the Argentine Tango to “Arabian Nights” from “Aladdin”

Popstar and dancer JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson dancing the Paso Doble to “Ways To Be Wicked” from “Descendants 2”

ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” is produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm. Andrew Llinares and Tyra Banks are executive producers.

