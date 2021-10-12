0 0

Dancing With The Stars Recap for Disney Villains Night

Tonight is Disney night part 2 on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars. Tyra Banks hosts, while Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba judge.

Celebrity: Jimmie Allen

Claim to Fame: American Idol star

Pro: Emma Slater

Dance: Jazz

Song: bad guy from Peter Pan

Sammi: This was a great way to begin the night. I loved the costumes, his improvement, the routine….everything was just spot on!

Len: He liked the concept and the dancing was on point.

Derek: He is so impressed with him.

Bruno: He got him hooked.

Carrie Ann: It was amazing!

Scores: 9-8-9-9=35/40

Celebrity: Cody Rigsby

Claim to Fame: Peloton Dude

Pro: Cheryl Burke

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: Gaston from Beauty and the Beast

Sammi: I never would have thought to make this song into a Viennese waltz, but here we are! I am falling more and more in love with their performances each week. I cannot believe they are doing so well with the lease amount of practice.

Derek: He gives some technique pointers, but enjoyed the performance.

Bruno: He can work it!

Carrie Ann: He was bold, polished and animated.

Len: Well done!

Scores: 8-7-8-8=31/40

Celebrity: Mel C.

Claim to Fame: Sporty Spice Girl

Pro: Gleb Savchenko

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: Once Upon A Dream from Maleficent

Sammi: First of all, the costumes are amazing. She is improving with each and every week and finding new ways to stand out in the crowd. The only thing I dislike is the smoke, only because it takes away from an otherwise lovely dance.

Bruno: It was haunting and dramatic.

Carrie Ann: This was her best dance so far.

Len: He liked it, but wanted more technique.

Derek: It was beautiful and well done.

Scores: 9-8-9-9=35/40

Celebrity: JoJo Siwa

Claim to Fame: Dance Moms, YouTube and Nickelodeon star

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: Ways to be Wicked from Descendants 2

Sammi: This was the most badass dance of the season so far. They have the sass, the attitude, the power….I am again in awe of them.

Carrie Ann: It was a bit hectic.

Len: It had a lot of control and was fantastic.

Derek: He loved the power and the pump.

Bruno: It was a paso doble like no other.

Scores: 8-9-9-9=35/40

Celebrity: Kenya Moore

Claim to Fame: Real Housewives of Atlanta

Pro: Brandon Armstrong

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: Dangerous Woman from Snow White

Sammi: She nailed it tonight. Hot and fierce, sassy and fiery….it was her best dance!

Len: It was lovely.

Derek: He wants her to own her fierce.

Bruno: He loved the attitude.

Carrie Ann: It was her best dance.

Scores: 7-7-8-8=30/40

Celebrity: Iman Shumpert

Claim to Fame: NBA/Reality star

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Argentinian Tango

Song: Arabian Nights from Aladdin

Sammi:That was by far the best dance of the night. Those lifts, the chemistry, the powerful technique…..I am speechless.

Derek: It was iconic.

Bruno: It was a feat of magical strength.

Carrie Ann: It blew her mind.

Len: It was their best dance.

Scores: 9-7-9-8=33/40

Celebrity: Melora Hardin

Claim to Fame: The Office/Bold Type star

Pro: Artem Chigvinstev

Dance: Jazz

Song: Mother Knows Best from Tangled

Sammi: First of all, her dress is amazing. She is another one who is becoming a front runner before our every eyes. I cannot even begin to say how perfect that was…if she doesn’t get at least one ten, I will be so sad!

Bruno: It was wickedly delicious.

Carrie Ann: It was big, bold and theatrical.

Len: It was truly delightful.

Derek:It was magnificent.

Scores: 9-10-9-9=37/40

Celebrity: The Miz

Claim to Fame: WWE/Reality star

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance: Argentine Tango

Song: Be Prepared from The Lion King

Sammi: Holy damn! He is really bringing it tonight. It is obvious that he is in it to win it with those moves and the hard work going into everything he is doing.

Carrie Ann: It was incredible.

Len: He loved it.

Derek: Great job!

Bruno: There was a lot of content.

Scores: 9-8-9-8=34/40

Celebrity: Brian Austin Green

Claim to Fame: 90210 star

Pro: Sharna Burgess

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: He’s A Pirate from Pirates of the Caribbean The Black Pearl

Sammi: That was…..a lot.

Len: He gives him places to improve, but it was lovely.

Derek: It was entertaining.

Bruno: He improved from last night.

Carrie Ann: It was a valiant effort.

Scores: 7-6-7-7=27/40

Celebrity: Matt James

Claim to Fame: The Bachelor

Pro: Lindsay Arnold

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: Jungle from The Jungle Book

Sammi: This is definitely his dance. He has always been consistent, but now he is really stepping into his own.

Derek: He gives him tips for his hips, but thinks he did a great job.

Bruno: He can do it, but needs to refine.

Carrie Ann: He needs to find a happy medium with how big he dances.

Len: He needs naughty, naughty.

Scores: 8-7-8-8=31/40

Celebrity: Olivia Jade

Claim to Fame: Influencer

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Jazz

Song: Remember Me (Ernesto de la Cruz) from Coco

Sammi: She is another one who keeps improving with each and every week. Her dancing kind of reminds me of Stacy Keibler’s, just effortless and elegant.

Bruno:She is getting better and better.

Carrie Ann: It was a bit safe.

Len:. It was a joyous performance.

Derek: She is a natural born performer.

Scores: 8-9-9-9=35/40

Celebrity: Suni Lee

Claim to Fame: Olympic gymnast

Pro: Sasha Farber

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: I Put A Spell on You from Hocus Pocus

Sammi: This is HER dance. We are finally seeing her come out of her shell and be Suni Lee. I am spellbound by her grace and amazing technique.

Carrie Ann: She is finally going there.

Len: Keep more in hold, but overall she did well.

Derek: Beautiful and magnificent.

Bruno: Keep the spell going.

Scores: 9-8-9-9=35/40

Celebrity: Amanda Kloots

Claim to Fame: The Talk host/Former Rockette

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: Call Me Cruella from Cruella

Sammi: What a way to end the night!It was hot, powerful and so incredible through and through.

Len: He doesn’t want them to keep looking at him/

Derek: He likes seeing the little details added.

Bruno: There was a misstep, but a lot of passion.

Carrie Ann: It was powerful and divine.

Scores: 9-9-9-9=36/40

The couples in the bottom 3 are Kenya and Brandon, Sharna and Brian and Matt and Lindsay.

Brian and Sharna are eliminated.

Bruno decides to save Matt and Lindsay

Derek decides to save Kenya and Brandon

Carrie Ann decides to save Matt and Lindsay

Len decides to save Kenya and Brandon

Matt and Lindsay are eliminated.

Grease week next week, stay tuned.

