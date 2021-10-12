0 0

Dancing With The Stars 30 Recap For Disney Heroes Night

Tonight is Disney night on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars. Tyra Banks hosts, while Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba judge.

Each couple will have to incorporate a Disney dance move into their routine. The one who wins this challenge gets two points added to their score.

Celebrity: JoJo Siwa

Claim to Fame: Dance Moms, YouTube and Nickelodeon star

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Dance: Viennese waltz

Song: A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes from Cinderella

Sammi: I am in awe of how they make this dance flow so beautifully. While they may not have always been in hold, the musicality and fluidity were gorgeous.

Len: It had the bare necessities, but it was beautiful.

Derek: It was clean and elegant.

Bruno: They are a dream come true.

Carrie Ann: She is so proud of them.

Scores: 9-8-9-9=35/40

Celebrity: Mel C.

Claim to Fame: Sporty Spice Girl

Pro: Gleb Savchenko

Dance: Jazz

Song: Step in Time from Mary Poppins

Sammi: They are the cutest things ever. This is one of my favorite songs from the movie and I love how much energy and spirit they added to the dance. It was like this was made for them.

Derek: It was a bit hectic, but he loved it.

Bruno: He gives them some places to improve, but enjoyed it.

Carrie Ann: It was an action adventure come to life.

Len: It was full of fun, joy and was enchanting .

Scores: 7-8-8-8=31/40

Celebrity: Matt James

Claim to Fame: The Bachelor

Pro: Lindsay Arnold

Dance: Quickstep

Song: The Incredits

Sammi: Seeing Matt dressed as Frozone is one of the cutest things ever. He is improving each week, not only in technique, but by showing off his personality.

Bruno: He loved it.

Carrie Ann: She pointed out a stumble, but says she enjoyed it.

Len: The technique wasn’t great, but he liked the commitment.

Derek: It was really entertaining.

Scores: 6-6-7-7=26/40

Celebrity: Jimmie Allen

Claim to Fame: American Idol star

Pro: Emma Slater

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: I’ll Make A Man Out of You

Sammi: He is a contender and a half. Every single week he gets better and better. The passion is always there, the determination is always there and he just shows us what DWTS is all about!

Carrie Ann:It was incredible.

Len: It was filled with passion and strength.

Derek: It was his favorite so far.

Len: He loved it!

Scores: 8-7-8-7= 30/40

Celebrity: Amanda Kloots

Claim to Fame: The Talk host/Former Rockette

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Rumba

Song: You’ll Be In My Heart

Sammi: Alan looks incredible. HOLY WOW. The dance was good, but it felt a bit…timid? Something felt off tonight, but I cannot put my finger on it.

Len: It was brilliant.

Derek: He loved it.

Bruno: They made it look easy.

Carrie Ann:She seemed cautious, but did it properly.

Scores: 8-8-8-8=32/40

Celebrity: Olivia Jade

Claim to Fame: Influencer

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Samba

Song: I Just Can’t Wait to be King

Sammi: She is certainly the biggest surprise of the season. It is obvious she is in it to win it and is having the time of her life while doing so.

Derek: It was fun and effortless.

Bruno: He loved it.

Carrie Ann:. She did well dealing with the music change.

Len: Well done!

Scores: 8-9-9-9=35/40

Celebrity: The Miz

Claim to Fame: WWE/Reality star

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Ain’t Never Had A Friend Like Me from Aladdin

Sammi:

Bruno: He gave it everything he had tonight.

Carrie Ann: He elevates the mood in the room.

Len: He did terrific.

Derek: He always goes full out.

Scores: 8-7-8-7=31/40

Celebrity: Kenya Moore

Claim to Fame: Real Housewives of Atlanta

Pro: Brandon Armstrong

Dance: Contemporary

Song: How Far I’ll Go from Moana

Sammi: She just proved she had no business being in the bottom two. This was so beautiful, moving and dreamy, with the right amount of technique and musicality to make it memorable.

Carrie Ann: She was rooting for her, it was beautiful, but there was a lift.

Len: It was really good.

Derek: It began timid, bur got better.

Bruno: It was beautiful.

Scores: 7-7-8-7=29/40

Celebrity: Brian Austin Green

Claim to Fame: 90210 star

Pro: Sharna Burgess

Dance: Waltz

Song: Someday My Prince Will Come from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Sammi: It was cute, but I am getting tired of their relationship schtick. I want to see him improve as a dancer, but all we seem to see is the chemistry, which is kind of distracting.

Len: There was too much messing about.

Derek: He liked parts of it, but gives them points to improve.

Bruno: There was too much sweetness and he wanted more.

Carrie Ann: She calls them out on a lift.

Scores: 6-6-7-6=25/40

Celebrity: Suni Lee

Claim to Fame: Olympic gymnast

Pro: Sasha Farber

Dance: Salsa

Song: Colombia, Mi Encanto from Encanto

Sammi: She is coming out of her shell and getting it! WOW, girl! She always had the technique, but now it is all coming together for even better performances.

Derek: He is digging it!

Bruno: It was a fiesta of a salsa.

Carrie Ann: She loved it, but wanted more stank face.

Len: She is coming out of her shell.

Scores: 8-8-9-8=33/40

Celebrity: Melora Hardin

Claim to Fame: The Office/Bold Type star

Pro: Artem Chigvinstev

Dance: Quickstep

Song: I Wanna Be Like You from The Jungle Book

Sammi: This was the best dance of the night and she is proving that she is a contender with every performance. I loved every single moment.

Bruno: The content was brilliant.

Carrie Ann: She loved the technique.

Len: She proved she was a dancer.

Derek: Best dance of the night.

Scores: 9-9-9-9=36/40

Celebrity: Cody Rigsby

Claim to Fame: Peloton Dude

Pro: Cheryl Burke

Dance: Jive

Song: Stand Out from A Goofy Movie

Sammi: I am so glad they are dancing together again in person. Their dance is a bit slow, but it is understandable since the both of them have been so sick. What they lacked in their dancing, they made up for in heart.

Carrie Ann: They just lit up on stage.

Len: There was not enough jive.

Derek: Overall, it was a job well done, but they could have added more energy.

Bruno: They did a great job.

Scores: 7-6-7-7=27/40

Celebrity: Iman Shumpert

Claim to Fame: NBA/Reality star

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: Let It Go from Frozen

Sammi: What a way to end the night. It was a gorgeous dance with lots of sweet moments. What’s more is that his improvement is very obvious, showing that Daniella is a wonderful teacher.

Len: They delivered an elegant foxtrot.

Derek: He loves seeing his improvement.

Bruno: He compares him to an eagle taking flight.

Carrie Ann: You can feel the love in every movement.

Scores: 8-6-8-8=30/40

Results! Jimmie and Emma get two extra points due to the Disney challenge, and everyone is safe tonight!

