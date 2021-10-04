0 0

Read Time: 5 Minute, 36 Second

Dancing With The Stars 30 Recap for 10/4/2021: It’s Britney Night!

Tonight is Britney Spears night on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars. Tyra Banks hosts, while Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba judge.

Derek Hough is not judging tonight due to a COVID exposure.

Celebrity: Amanda Kloots

Claim to Fame: The Talk host, former Rockette

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Cha cha cha

Song: Circus

Sammi: She is definitely a front runner and has amazing lines, musicality and technique. I just feel (and this is in no way their fault) that the dance was way too fast.

Len: It was clean, but he wanted more excitement.

Bruno: He gushes over how her legs are a weapon, but gives her some ideas on where to improve.

Carrie Ann: She also enjoyed it.

Scores: 8-8-8=24/30

Celebrity: Iman Shumpert

Claim to Fame: NBA player and reality star

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Tango

Song: Piece of Me

Sammi: He improves with every passing week. It is very obvious that this is very important to him and he wants to make Daniella and the judges proud.

Bruno: He did well, but needs to work on the smoothness.

Carrie Ann: It was a very unexpected, unbelievable performance.

Len: He gave it his all, as always.

Scores: 7-6-6=19/30

Celebrity: Christine Chiu

Claim to Fame: Bling Empire star

Pro: Pasha Pashkov

Dance: Paso doble

Song: Stronger

Sammi: WOW, what a comeback! She just proved she had no business being in the bottom two. NO BUSINESS at all. That was amazing.

Carrie Ann: She is on her way!

Len: He is so glad she came back to dance that terrific paso doble.

Bruno: She went for it and he liked it.

Scores: 7-7-7=21/30

Celebrity: JoJo Siwa

Claim to Fame: Dance Moms, YouTube and Nickelodeon star

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Dance: Argentine Tango

Song: Baby One More Time

Sammi: That was historic, iconic and just incredible. Those lifts, that power, everything was just amazing. WOW.

Len: He gives them some pointers, but thinks it was a job well done.

Bruno: It was the right side of sexy.

Carrie Ann: She is powerful and leads with clarity and intention.

Scores: 8-8-8=24/30

Celebrity: Kenya Moore

Claim to Fame: The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Pro: Brandon Armstrong

Dance: Tango

Song: Womanizer

Sammi: She just gave everyone a run for their money tonight. It had everything a tango needs and more….plus that chemistry is hot, hot, HOT!

Bruno: It had poise, elegance and he loved it.

Carrie Ann: She is giving supermodel vibes tonight.

Len: He gives them some pointers, but thinks they captured the flavor of the dance.

Scores: 7-7-7=21/30

Celebrity: Brian Austin Green

Claim to Fame: 90210 star

Pro: Sharna Burgess

Dance: Tango

Song: Til The World Ends

Sammi:

Carrie Ann: It was amazing, but send more energy to the ground.

Len: It was a spirited effort.

Bruno: He needs to work on the footwork, but it was epileptic.

Scores: 7-6-6=19/30

Celebrity: Melora Hardin

Claim to Fame: The Office/The Bold Type star

Pro: Artem Chigvintsev

Dance: Cha cha cha

Song: Crazy the STOP remix

Sammi: They look like they are having a blast out there, but it seemed more like a club dance than a ballroom/Latin dance. However, nothing can beat that smile.

Len: Well done.

Bruno: She is becoming the character.

Carrie Ann: Well done as well!

Scores: 8-7-8=23/30

Celebrity: Mel C.

Claim to Fame: Sporty Spice

Pro: Gleb Sevchenko

Dance: Tango

Song: Toxic

Sammi:

Bruno: To INFINITY and BEYOND!

Carrie Ann: Everything is great, but seems a bit forced.

Len: He gives her pointers, but thinks she is a terrific dancer.

Scores: 7-7-8=22/30

Celebrity: Jimmie Allen

Claim to Fame: American Idol star

Pro: Emma Slater

Dance: Salsa

Song: Outrageous

Sammi:

Carrie Ann: His fist was distracting and the lists were rough.

Len: The steps were a bit too big.

Bruno: It all flowed beautifully.

Scores: 6-68=20/30

Celebrity: Olivia Jade

Claim to Fame: Influencer

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Tango

Song: Hold It Against Me

Sammi: She is getting better and better each week. I think she was one of the best of the night and I love seeing the look of pure joy on her face when she dances.

Len: This is what he wants to see!

Bruno: She has become a beautiful dancer.

Carrie Ann: It was the best dance of the night.

Scores: 8-8-8=24/30

Celebrity: Cody Rigsby

Claim to Fame: Peloton Dude

Pro: Cheryl Burke

Dance: Jazz

Song: Gimme More

Sammi: That was the coolest thing ever! Due to them both having COVID, they had to dance remotely in two different places, but somehow Cheryl made it happen and proved why she is one of the best of the best.

Bruno: They did well, but would have done better in the ballroom.

Carrie Ann: They did a good job based on the circumstances…and he had his Britney moment.

Len: They did a terrific job based on what they were able to do.

Scores: 6-6-6=18/30

Celebrity: Suni Lee

Claim to Fame: Olympic gymnast

Pro: Sasha Farber

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: Slave 4U

Sammi: That was sensual, filled with lots of amazing moves, but somehow managed to remain age appropriate. WOW.

Carrie Ann: It was innocent, sensual and she is proud of how she did.

Len: They didn’t capture the foxtrot.

Bruno: He loved how she played with the character.

Scores: 7-7-7=21/30

Celebrity: Matt James

Claim to Fame: The Bachelor

Pro: Lindsay Arnold

Dance:Tango

Song: Scream and Shout

Sammi: There were a few mistakes

Len: He had footwork issues, but he pulled it off.

Bruno: He worked very hard.

Carrie Ann: She also liked it.

Scores: 7-6-7=20/30

Celebrity: The Miz

Claim to Fame: WWE Star and Reality star

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance: Salsa

Song: Oops! I Did It Again

Sammi: What a way to end the night! He was fun, sassy and such a joy to watch. As of now, he is the most improved of the season!

Bruno: He compares him to Channing Tatum

Carrie Ann: He is a joy to watch.

Len: He did fantastic for someone with no dance experience.

Scores: 7-7-8=22/30

RESULTS! Kenya and Brandon and Christine and Artem are in the bottom two, with Christine and Artem going home, thanks to the judges’ vote.

Disney next week, stay tuned.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts