October 5, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Celebrity Spotlight: Katherine Geren

Celebrity Spotlight: Katherine Geren

Sammi Turano October 4, 2021
0 0
2 min read
0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 26 Second

Celebrity Spotlight: Katherine Geren

Katherine Geren is one of the most incredible up and coming women in show business today. She is a triple threat as a writer, actress and producer and shows no signs of slowing down.

 

Now the Amelia’s Story alum is getting ready to launch her biggest project to date….Elisa’s Almost Thirty, which is set to debut on October 5th.  She once again shows off her trifecta of skills and there is no doubt she is going to become a household name once the show airs.

 

In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, the brunette beauty revealed that she show is loosely based on her own life. She hopes that other women are able to relate to the characters, especially those who are entering their thirties and dealing with different aspects of life.

 

It is also something that is near and dear to her heart and has a special dedication and meaning. Katherine revealed that the main character in the show is based on and dedicated to her cousin who passed away before the project could be completed. She was very close to her and wanted to find a way to honor her through the show,which led to her making Elisa into the character we will see grow throughout the series.

 

Katherine is a wonderful person with incredible talent, but she is an even better role model for women. She has shown us how hard work and dedication can be an asset in life, but more importantly, she has shown us that it is better to have a good heart and integrity. She is someone special and will continue to succeed in all that she does in life!

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

Celebrity Spotlight: Chris Wagner
0 0
1 min read

Celebrity Spotlight: Chris Wagner

October 1, 2021 Sammi Turano
0 0
1 min read

Celebrity Spotlight: Matthew Lawrence

September 19, 2021 Sammi Turano
Celebrity Spotlight: Florence Ordesh
0 0
3 min read

Celebrity Spotlight: Florence Ordesh

September 6, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Dancing With The Stars 30 Recap for 10/4/2021: It's Britney Night!
0 0
5 min read

Dancing With The Stars 30 Recap for 10/4/2021: It’s Britney Night!

October 4, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Big Leap Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

The Big Leap Sneak Peek

October 4, 2021 Sammi Turano
Celebrity Spotlight: Katherine Geren
0 0
2 min read

Celebrity Spotlight: Katherine Geren

October 4, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Friendship Roulette: The Highlights
0 0
2 min read

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: Friendship Roulette: The Highlights

October 3, 2021 Sammi Turano
Posting....