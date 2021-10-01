0 0
Read Time:10 Second
Celebrity Spotlight: Chris Wagner
Check out our exclusive interview with Chris Wagner!
About Post Author
Sammi Turano
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
Sammi Turano
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.
She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
More Stories
Celebrity Spotlight: Matthew Lawrence
Celebrity Spotlight: Florence Ordesh
Alien Invasion: Meet Marc D’Antonio