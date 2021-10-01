October 2, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Celebrity Spotlight: Chris Wagner

Celebrity Spotlight: Chris Wagner

Sammi Turano October 1, 2021
0 0
1 min read
0 0
Read Time:10 Second

Celebrity Spotlight: Chris Wagner

Check out our exclusive interview with Chris Wagner!

 

 

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

0 0
1 min read

Celebrity Spotlight: Matthew Lawrence

September 19, 2021 Sammi Turano
Celebrity Spotlight: Florence Ordesh
0 0
3 min read

Celebrity Spotlight: Florence Ordesh

September 6, 2021 Sammi Turano
Alien Invasion: Meet Marc D’Antonio
0 0
4 min read

Alien Invasion: Meet Marc D’Antonio

August 30, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

Celebrity Spotlight: Chris Wagner
0 0
1 min read

Celebrity Spotlight: Chris Wagner

October 1, 2021 Sammi Turano
ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Bowango
0 0
4 min read

ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for Bowango

October 1, 2021 Sammi Turano
IDCON Returns With A Twist
0 0
3 min read

IDCON Returns With A Twist

October 1, 2021 Sammi Turano
Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show Performers Announced
0 0
2 min read

Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show Performers Announced

September 30, 2021 Sammi Turano