October 15, 2021

TV Grapevine

News. Entertainment. Life. You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Bruised: Special Sneak Peek

BRUISED (2021) HALLE BERRY as JACKIE JUSTICE, VALENTINA SCHEVCHENKO as LADY KILLER

Bruised: Special Sneak Peek

 Sammi Turano October 15, 2021
0 0
1 min read
0 0
Read Time:3 Second

Bruised: Special Sneak Peek

 

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
http://tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.

She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Trailer Released
0 0
2 min read

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Trailer Released

October 12, 2021 Sammi Turano
Hanna Season Three Teaser Dropped at NYCC
0 0
1 min read

Hanna Season Three Teaser Dropped at NYCC

October 9, 2021 Sammi Turano
The Legend of Vox Machina Sneak Peek
0 0
3 min read

The Legend of Vox Machina Sneak Peek

October 8, 2021 Sammi Turano

You may have missed

48 Hours to Cover Linda O'Keefe Case
0 0
3 min read

48 Hours to Cover Linda O’Keefe Case

October 15, 2021 Sammi Turano
Bruised: Special Sneak Peek
0 0
1 min read

Bruised: Special Sneak Peek

October 15, 2021 Sammi Turano
0 0
1 min read

Robert Durst Sentenced to Life in Prison for 2000 Murder

October 14, 2021 Sammi Turano
0 0
2 min read

ICYMI: Gabby Petito Special Report Highlights

October 14, 2021 Sammi Turano