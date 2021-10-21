0 0

Read Time: 47 Second

BREAKING: Brian Laundrie’s Remains Identified

It has been confirmed that the remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve belong to Brian Laundrie, TVGrapevine has learned. The Denver FBI confirmed the news on Twitter. Dental records were used to confirm his identity.

#UPDATE: On October 21, 2021, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie. @FBITampa pic.twitter.com/ZnzbXiibTM — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) October 21, 2021

Brian had been a person of interest in the disappearance and death of Gabby Petito. The two had gone on a cross country road trip together and had been seen getting in several altercations throughout their trip.

On September 1, Brian returned home without Gabby, who was found dead later on that month. He disappeared around the same time had had not been seen since.

Story developing….

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts