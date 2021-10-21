October 21, 2021

BREAKING: Brian Laundrie's Remains Identified

Sammi Turano October 21, 2021
It has been confirmed that the remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve belong to Brian Laundrie, TVGrapevine has learned. The Denver FBI confirmed the news on Twitter. Dental records were used to confirm his identity.

 

Brian had been a person of interest in the disappearance and death of Gabby Petito. The two had gone on a cross country road trip together and had been seen getting in several altercations throughout their trip.

On September 1, Brian returned home without Gabby, who was found dead later on that month. He disappeared around the same time had had not been seen since.

Story developing….

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
