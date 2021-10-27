October 27, 2021

B Positive to Unveil New Intro

Sammi Turano October 27, 2021
B Positive to Unveil New Intro

The new main titles of the CBS Original series B POSITIVE will debut in tomorrow night‘s all-new episode (Thursday, Oct. 28, 9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

In Thursday’s episode, “Our new direction for the show takes off, as we follow Gina’s adventures at the retirement home, dealing with a colorful ensemble of residents played by Linda Lavin, Hector Elizondo, Jane Seymour, Ben Vereen, Priscilla Lopez and Jim Beaver,” said executive producers Chuck Lorre, Jim Patterson and Warren Bell. “There are so many poignant and real (and funny) stories to be told about this generation – stories that aren’t on television anywhere else.” The producers added that this “seemed like the perfect place to showcase Annaleigh’s Broadway talent and some synchronized swimmers.”

In the episode “Bagels, Billiards and a Magic Show,” on Gina’s first day as the new owner of Valley Hills Retirement Home, she asks Drew for help getting through to a short-tempered resident whose wife is sick.

