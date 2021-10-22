0 0

Alec Baldwin Releases Statement After Tragic Rust Shooting

Alec Baldwin just released a statement via social media following the tragic shooting that took place on the set of Rust last night.

Cinematographer Halnya Hutchins was killed, and director Joel Souza was left injured, although he has since been released from the hospital.

Although there have been several stories regarding the shooting, Juan Rios, who is the spokesperson for the Santa Fe Sheriff’s office said, “The incident occurred not even 24 hours ago. We don’t have any forensics on those particulars. We can’t confirm that one way or another. We’re going to allow our investigators to conduct our investigation.”

TVGrapevine sends their thoughts and love to all those involved and condolences to Halnya Hutchins’s family.

