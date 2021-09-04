September 4, 2021

Willard Scott Dead at 87

Sammi Turano September 4, 2021
Sad news for the world tonight. Willard Scott, who was known for being a weatherman on NBC’s Today Show and the OG Ronald McDonald, has died. He was 87 years old.

The news was confirmed via Al Roker’s Instagram page, where he left a touching tribute to the legend.

“We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning,” he wrote. “Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris. He was truly my second dad and am where I am today because of his generous spirit. Willard was a man of his times, the ultimate broadcaster. There will never be anyone quite like him.”

Willard is survived by his wife Paris and daughters Sally and Mary.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones at this time.

Sammi Turano

