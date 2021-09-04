0 0

Read Time: 48 Second

Willard Scott Dead at 87

Sad news for the world tonight. Willard Scott, who was known for being a weatherman on NBC’s Today Show and the OG Ronald McDonald, has died. He was 87 years old.

The news was confirmed via Al Roker’s Instagram page, where he left a touching tribute to the legend.

“We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning,” he wrote. “Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris. He was truly my second dad and am where I am today because of his generous spirit. Willard was a man of his times, the ultimate broadcaster. There will never be anyone quite like him.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Roker (@alroker)

Willard is survived by his wife Paris and daughters Sally and Mary.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones at this time.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com http://tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts