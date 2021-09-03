0 0

WarnerMedia Kids & Family to Host Virtual Birthday Party for Cartoonito

WarnerMedia Kids & Family is inviting all preschoolers, parents, caregivers and educators across the country to enjoy a free VIP virtual birthday party for Cartoonito, a new preschool block launching on HBO Max and Cartoon Network. The one-hour interactive event coined as “Nito’s Birthday Party,” will take place at Cartoonitoparty.com on Monday, Sept. 13 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET and will feature exciting sneak peeks, breaking news and special guest appearances from the stars and creative teams behind upcoming Cartoonito shows. RSVP to the VIP experience HERE.

Join Ellen DeGeneres who will make an appearance to talk about her new series Little Ellen; Elmo, the furry red “host with the most,” in honor of his upcoming season of Sesame Workshop’s The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo on HBO Max; and children’s book author Mo Willems who will deliver an exciting message about his upcoming Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Underground Rock Experience. Attendees will also hear from the cast of Batwheels who will be announced at the event. These special moments and more are in store at Nito’s Birthday Party—you don’t want to miss it!

The virtual “birthday party” will feature acclaimed musical artist and performer Kid Koala along with the colorful animated hosts of Cartoonito – Nito, Glob, Wedge and Itty. The celebration will be filled with interactive games and activities that grownups and little ones can participate in with free downloadable activity guides that will be provided via the event website closer to the party. The party will wrap with a LIVE, interactive dance party with Kid Koala that everyone can “Zoom In” to from the comfort of their home. Attendees will also enjoy previews of Cartoonito shows including Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go, Lucas the Spider, Mush-Mush & The Mushables, Bugs Bunny Builders (working title), Tom and Jerry Time and more.

Cartoonito launches Sept. 13 on HBO Max and Cartoon Network and is WarnerMedia’s biggest commitment to preschool in 100 years. It offers a modern approach to preschool programming with its proprietary educational framework, Humancentric Learning, that aims to support every child’s humanness by celebrating their unique selves. All Cartoonito preschool content will align with Humancentric Learning and Cartoon Network’s refreshed brand promise, Redraw Your World, which fosters self-expression and creativity.

For all the latest Cartoonito news, sneak peeks and fun resources, parents can visit the Cartoonito parent website here and follow Cartoonito on Facebook, twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

